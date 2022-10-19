Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam is all set to hit cinemas this week and the Dwayne Johnson starrer has, unsurprisingly, been no stranger to considerable hype. With the latest installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) also being The Rock’s debut in the franchise, the well-anticipated film promises the return of ancient fan-favorite characters — heroes and anti-heroes alike — straight from the comic books. One such heroine is Cyclone; a likely adversary to the titular character portrayed in the film by In Treatment star Quintessa Swindell. So, quite on the verge of the movie’s release, let us delve into the sacred lore for a quick recap: who even is DC’s Cyclone?

The Birth of Cyclone

Created by Mark Waid and Geoff Johns, Cyclone, a.k.a Maxine Hunkel, first saw the light of day in DC Comic’s 1996 miniseries Kingdom Come. A metahuman following in the footsteps of her grandmother Red Tornado a.k.a Abigail "Ma" Hunkel, she is a young member of the Justice Society of America (JSA). In the world of DC, most begin young — and similar is the case with Maxine Hunkel; whose kidnapping at the hands of the mad scientist T.O. Morrow at the tender age of six sees her cruelly infected with nanobytes; “crazy nanites” as she later dubs them. Morrow, harboring the sinister wish to birth androids left and right, thus becomes the very source of the young girl’s powers and abilities; not to be discovered, however, until years later.

Image Via DC Comics

Extreme Intelligence and Mental Health Issues

Hunkel remains privy to isolation and alienation for most of her teenage life, largely on account of displaying extreme intelligence and incredible academic success. After all, in addition to being a student of the prestigious Harvard University, she is also a proud holder of a remarkable 4.0 GPA and a brilliant SAT score of 1300, coupled unusually with a happy-go-lucky, bubbly demeanor, yet quite typically with a bossy know-it-all personality. Her social exile lands her into serious mental health issues, and where Maxine Hunkel later rejoices at her newfound abilities, she is also forced to live out the rest of her years hand in hand with atypical depression.

RELATED: ‘Black Adam’ Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Murderous Antihero Is a Welcome Addition to the DCEU

The Origins of Her Name and Costume

The otherwise merry Hunkel is shown, much fittingly, to be a great admirer of the fictitious and fanciful literature of Lyman Frank Baum, especially his most popular work, The Wizard of Oz, complete with all its accompaniments: the musical Wicked and the like. It is rather intriguing then, that her superhuman abilities, too, should pick on this connection, — perhaps more of a manifestation— ranging from cyclone-summoning and tornado-mustering to hurricane generation and air blasting.

On one occasion, she receives an especially rude awakening, when she rises to find herself hovering five hundred feet above ground, riding a tornado. Interestingly, this is also how the youth lands her apt superhuman title of Cyclone, as she only too happily plays along with the notion by donning, as part of her costume, a signature green pointed hat to resemble the story’s characters of the Enchantress and the Wicked Witch of the West. A pet monkey she entitles Frankie, in evident reference to a fantastical winged monkey-like creature from Baum’s adventure book, rounds up her nerdy look, almost fit to be deemed a cosplay.

Image via Warner Bros.

The Justice Society Of America (JSA)

Once well aware of her extraordinary capabilities, Hunkel fights to keep them a secret, but finds herself outed in typical modern-age fashion, after a video of hers goes viral on the internet. Hence, when the Justice Society of America (JSA) — an organization the aspiring vigilante readily admires and has closely followed through her grandmother — open up its doors to trainees in a bid to expand their forces, she happens to be the first blip on their radar. Excited to the point of fangirling upon meeting her longtime heroes, whom she has forever dreamt of flying alongside, the teen views the opportunity as her true calling; and it is here that she teams up with fellow young lady Stargirl to create for herself a uniquely elaborate protective suit— a first step into the vast world of superheroes.

Tribute to Family

Maxine Hunkel’s official debut as Cyclone in the third volume of Justice Society of America also sees her befitting title act as a tribute to allied family members contributing to her superhuman success; her grandmother, the original Red Tornado; and the Cyclone kids — aunt Amelia Hunkel a.k.a Sisty, and uncle Mortimer Jibbet a.k.a. Dinky.

What Are Cyclone's Powers?

The heroine possesses a number of powers to aid her superhero journey, perhaps the most useful of all is her ability to manipulate wind, directing its flow at will. This enables her to conjure up heavy tornadoes, cyclones, and whirlwinds at will, much to the misfortune of her enemies. Additionally, the JSA member harbors enough power to generate self-perpetuating airwaves, adjustable in terms of applied pressure. Obviously immune to her own prowess, Hunkel can travel freely through these billowing gusts, allowing herself a tactical advantage over her foes. Finally, since Maxine happens to be well-versed in everything breeze and blow, she seemingly makes light work of producing hurricanes out of thin air — with varying intensities, too — using nothing but her hand and bodily movements; thus earning herself the title “a tornado with a 167 IQ," courtesy of her idol, Hawkman himself.

Cyclone’s role in Black Adam

How significant of a role Cyclone is set to undertake in the upcoming Black Adam movie, and the possible degree of canon divergence at play, seem to be matters of speculation as of now, but if the original comic books and the film’s trailer are anything to go by, the heroine, channeling her trademark wind control ability in her well-recognized get-up, certainly looks well-poised to dazzle her big screen audience. The relatively newer comic book movies’ followers and old die-hards, eager to see their beloved Maxine take up a well-deserved platform, alike.

Check out more stories about 'Black Adam':