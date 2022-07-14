DC Comics fans have a new look at Black Adam ahead of the upcoming panel for the film at San Diego Comic-Con, and the movie's premiere later this year. Dwayne Johnson recently tweeted an image of the character on the cover of Den of Geek. The cover features Johnson as Black Adam, with bolts of lightning appearing behind him.

On the magazine's cover, it says "Dwayne Johnson is the new DC antihero in town... and the DC Movie Universe will never be the same." It also teases the Justice Society of America appearing in the film. In his tweet sharing the cover, Johnson wrote "This is pretty damn cool. #ManInBlack takes the cover of THE LARGEST @DenOfGeekUS cover EVER. Get this collector's edition FOR FREE at the Gaslamp District at Comic-Con! Don't miss our EPIC #BlackAdam presentation at Hall H on SAT JULY 23rd." Earlier this month, Johnson previously announced that Black Adam would be taking center stage during the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel at Comic-Con in the coveted Hall H.

Joining Johnson in the film will be Aldis Hodge as Hawkman/Carter Hall, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher/Albert Rothstein, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac/Ishmael Gregor, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone/Maxine Hunkel, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson. Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate are members of DC's original superhero team: the Justice Society. After the introduction of the Justice League in 1960, it was revealed that the Justice Society lived on Earth-2, an alternate world in DC's multiverse. Versions of the Justice Society have also appeared in Smallville, Legends of Tomorrow, and Stargirl.

Image via Warner Bros.

The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Collet-Serra previously worked with Johnson on last year's Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney theme park attraction. "Black Adam is a disruptor in the DC Comics world, and it has to be a disruptor in the way that we make a superhero movie," Collet-Serra previously said about the film. "I like to be challenged, and I wanted to create new technology, so we developed the way that [Adam] moves, the way he files, his costume. And then it trickles down to every other character and the movie itself. But that was always the goal - to be new and unique in the storytelling and in every aspect of it."

The director also referred to Black Adam as "the Dirty Harry of superheroes." The film's screenplay was written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Black Adam won't be the only DC Comics film that Johnson appears in this year. Johnson will star in DC League of Super-Pets as Krypto, Superman's (John Krasinski) dog, which is scheduled to be released on July 27. Black Adam's archenemy in the comics, Shazam/Billy Batson, will also star in a film this year: Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released on December 21.

Black Adam is scheduled to be released on October 21. The Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con will be held on July 23. Check out the latest trailer for Black Adam and the new Den of Geek cover down below.