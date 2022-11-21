Finally, the latest DC superhero is coming home. Today, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced to excited fans that Black Adam is coming soon to Digital and physical media with a whole slew of special features. The film will be available to own and rent on participating digital platforms on November 22 and will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 3.

Dwayne Johnson stars as the titular fan-favorite character from DC Comics in Black Adam’s live-action debut. Originally introduced in the comics as a villain for the superhero Shazam, Black Adam has alternated over years between being a villain and an antihero. In his lengthy history in the comic, he has at times been both a part of the evil Legion of Doom and the Justice League. Black Adam firmly takes him down the antihero route as he is released from a mythical tomb after 5,000 years and sets out on a mission to save his native nation of Kahndaq from foreign mercenaries, by any means necessary.

Next to Black Adam, the movie also gives the spotlight to more heroes beloved by fans, but not often seen on screen, with the introduction of the Justice Society. This super team features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Black Adam also stars Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, based on the character Black Adam created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The movie is produced by Beau Flynn, Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia. It was also executive produced by Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns, and Scott Sheldon.

Check out the full list of special features that can be found on each version of Black Adam’s release, as well as the film's trailer, below:

Black Adam Premium Digital Ownership:

The History of Black Adam Who is The Justice Society? From Soul to Screen Black Adam: A Flawed Hero Black Adam: New Tech in an Old World Black Adam: Taking Flight Kahndaq: Designing a Nation The Rock of Eternity Costumes make the hero Black Adam: A new type of action

Black Adam 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray: