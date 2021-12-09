A film about a 5000-year-old character has been made with the technology of the future.

Watch your back, James Cameron. Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra has crafted state-of-the-art technology of his own for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film. In an interview with Total Film, Collet-Serra said that his goal with Black Adam was to be “new and unique.”

Starring Dwayne Johnson as the antihero, Black Adam delves into the mythology of the DCEU, and will also introduce the Justice Society of America to the big screen. Johnson was featured as the cover star on the latest issue of Total Film, which he tweeted with the message, “Inside these pages, I share my 10-year journey of bringing the Khandaq disruptor to the big screen.”

“Disruptor” is also the word Collet-Serra used to describe the movie. He said:

“Black Adam is a disruptor in the DC Comics world, and it has to be a disruptor in the way that we make a superhero movie. I like to be challenged, and I wanted to create new technology, so we developed the way that [Adam] moves, the way that he flies, his costume. And then it trickled down to every other character and the movie itself. But there was always the goal – to be new and unique in the storytelling and in every aspect of it.”

The filmmaker also said that by including several other DC characters, “the pressure to carry the whole movie” won’t rest on one person. He added:

“You have a couple of seasoned veterans, like Hawkman and Doctor Fate, and you have a couple of newbies like Atom Smasher and Cyclone. And that chemistry and coming together to try to defeat someone who’s undefeatable like Black Adam, creates a lot of interesting situations – without having the pressure to carry the whole movie. That’s a much more fresh way in.”

Collet-Serra, who had sustained quite the career as a director of B-movie thrillers, most recently leveled up with Jungle Cruise, a $200 million Disney adventure that also served as his first collaboration with Johnson, one of the world’s biggest stars.

Black Adam also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Sarah Shahi plays Adrianna, Adam’s wife. The film is slated to release on July 29, 2022, and will continue the DCEU’s shift away from director Zack Snyder’s original vision for the series. Black Adam is one of four DCEU films slotted for a 2022 release, the others being The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Batgirl, which arrives directly on the HBO Max streaming service.

