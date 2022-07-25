After many years in development, we are now only a few months away from the release of Black Adam. The movie features the titular antihero played by Dwayne Johnson as he comes up against the Justice Society. Set in the DCEU, Black Adam is technically a spin-off of Shazam! with Black Adam acting as a villain/antagonist to the group of heroes. But, this will be the first time we see Black Adam in his own film. We spoke with Director Jaume Collett-Serra at San Diego Comic-Con about how he balanced the action and character moments of the film and what he draws from for inspiration. Collett-Serra recently also directed Johnson for Disney's Jungle Cruise, but spoke about how this movie uses Johnson's talents differently.

Black Adam will not only introduce the anti-hero to the world, but also introduce audiences to a live-action Justice Society. Alongside Johnson, we will see Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, all as members of the Justice Society.

Collider: When it comes to creating a story like Black Adam and introducing all these new characters, how do you develop them in a way that feels authentic? How do you make sure that you give everybody the time that they deserve on screen?

JAUME COLLETT-SERRA: That's a short question with a long answer. A lot of it is experience in having done a lot of action sequences through the years that I've had to cut down because there were not enough character moments. So, you really have to think about character first and what defines character and if you know each character, and you know their arc, you have to show that through action, not only words. You try to infuse the action with those decisions and, and it becomes a little bit of a puzzle because what might help a character might not help another character.

Luckily, we had a lot of time. We had a great team of storyboards and pre-viz artists. And we just kept working on it, working on it, working on it until we kind of nailed all of those character moments. By the time that we shot we knew pretty much what we were doing. It was not a lot of second-guessing, which is why I think the action sequences look really good, because not a lot was left on the cutting room floor.

Collider: Yeah, the action in the trailer looks amazing! I'm curious, when you're filming a movie like this, obviously it's a superhero movie based on comics, but do you draw any inspirations from other films that you wanted to infuse into this for tone?

COLLETT-SERRA: Yeah, but I always try to make my own movie. And I don't mean like Jaume's movie, but this is Black Adam's movie. And tone is such a complicated thing to balance because you might have something in your mind, and then you cast, and you write, and then it feels different, so you have to continually shape it. You try to just, you know, prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

I think in this movie, like Adam is undoubtedly the main source of conflict in the movie. And I think that that was a very interesting take, because normally, a character that Dwayne would play in a movie would be the solution to the problem. Right? Like there's an earthquake. So here comes Dwayne to the rescue, right? Which is great. That's the normal movie, even in Jungle Cruise. Here's the thing, Dwayne is a hero. In this one, he was the problem for everybody else. And I think that that shift is what made these movies instantly different and reenergized. You could do things that you might have seen in other movies, but in a completely different way, because it's not your lead guy doing them.

Black Adam is scheduled to premiere in theaters on October 21. You can check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming antihero movie down below.

