Warner Brothers and DC have had a very rough month. They canceled films like Batgirl and delayed other highly anticipated superhero sequels like Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. However, the one DC film that is still indeed coming out this year is the long-awaited Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson. There are many reasons to be excited about this epic anti-hero origin story, but one of the biggest is the fact the film is bringing The Justice Society of America (JSA) to the big screen for the very first time. This includes the iconic hero Doctor Fate played by Pierce Brosnan and now Johnson has shared a new poster focused on this mystic hero.

The poster that Johnson shared on his Twitter page sees Doctor Fate in his comic-accurate blue and yellow costume, signature helmet and all, ready for battle. Accompanying his new poster is the very weighty tagline “Fate does not make mistakes.” Doctor Fate is one of DC’s oldest characters and the JSA even pre-dates the adventures of the more popular Justice League by almost two decades. That’s why it's so cool that we are finally getting a character like Doctor Fate on the big screen. He has been compared to other mythical characters like Marvel’s Doctor Strange, but again, this DC character existed over two decades before Strange made his own comics debut.

Another great thing about Fate’s big screen debut is that they updated his costume while still retaining its classic flamboyant design. The blue and gold color scheme really pops off the screen with this new poster doing a great job of showcasing the amazing hidden details found within the suit. Like other super-suits in the DCEU worn by the likes of Black Adam, Superman, and Batman, there’s a unique texturing to Fate’s costume that gives it a lot of extra depth. The Helmet also has an interesting split design that reflects the duality of this mysterious hero. This is just a brilliant-looking suit from helmet to toe.

However, the main reason to be excited about Doctor Fate is that Brosnan is playing the character. Besides being best known for his tenure as James Bond at the turn of the century, the actor has been in countless memorable films over the years like Mamma Mia! and The Thomas Crown Affair. Brosnan has the perfect amount of weighty gravitas to play this role while also having an ample amount of action experience to boot — a must for a universe like DC.

Doctor Fate has appeared in many popular shows over the years like Justice League Unlimited and Smallville, but this is a character that was meant to be on the big screen alongside his fellow JSA members. We’ll finally see Brosnan’s Doctor Fate soar to theaters in Black Adam on October 21. While we wait, you can view Fate’s new stylish character poster as well as a trailer for the film down below.