While it has been a slow Fall season at the box office, films like Black Adam have come to liven up the theatrical experience. The DC Comics film made a thunderous explosion in its opening weekend making $67 million domestically, the best opening of Dwayne Johnson’s career as a leading man, and over $142 million worldwide. Now the superhero epic has officially had the best first Monday and weekday of any film this Fall making $4.5 million. This brings the film’s domestic total to $71.5 million.

This was ahead of Paramount’s horror hit Smile which made $2.98 million in its first normal non-holiday or weekend day of release. This Monday performance also beats out last October hits like Halloween Kills and Dune which made $2.7 million and $1.75 million respectively in their first Mondays. However, those two films both had hybrid releases. In terms of this October, Black Adam also beat Halloween Ends first Monday of $1.75 million. However, again, this horror franchise was dealing with another hybrid release.

What’s arguably more impressive is how Black Adam compares to the rest of Johnson’s career. This popular DC anti-hero beat out Johnson’s other hit films like Jumanji: The Next Level ($3.58M), Central Intelligence ($4M), Jungle Cruise ($3.7M), Skyscraper ($2.56M), and Rampage ($2.5M) in its first domestic Monday at the box office. The only films Black Adam is lagging behind are Hobbs and Shaw ($5.87M) and San Andreas ($4.8M). The former of which has the advantage since it's a spin-off of the popular Fast and Furious Franchise.

Image via Warner Bros.

While a Monday box office number might seem like an odd thing to focus on, Black Adam having the best Monday of the Fall is a testament to its power. It may have gotten mixed reviews by critics, but audiences are enjoying this film. Black Adam is just a fun action-packed thrill ride that caters to the widest audience possible. It’s funny, the wall-to-wall action is great, the performances are ripped straight out of the comics, the soundtrack is incredible, and seeing characters like the Justice Society of America on the big screen for the first time is a dream come true for a lot of comic book fans.

It also helps that Johnson's charisma is going to do wonders for this film's rewatchability. Black Adam has a long road ahead of it to turn a profit, but the pieces are there for this to be the actor's next Jumanji. The Johnson staring Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opened to a modest $37 million, but thanks to its great word of mouth, that film ended its run with almost $1 billion at the worldwide box office. No one’s expecting Black Adam to make that kind of money, but with a quiet release schedule until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we could be about to witness the DCEU’s newest anti-hero soar.

The second weekend will be the biggest indicator of how Black Adam’s final box office total will end up. However, while we wait, you can watch Black Adam in theaters now. The trailer can be seen down below.