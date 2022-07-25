Black Adam burst onto the scene in San Diego during Comic-Con, taking over Hall H and offering the audience an extended look at the upcoming DC movie. As a passion project, Dwayne Johnson was on location, in his Black Adam suit, there to greet the fans. Afterward, I caught up with Johnson to not only talk about drawing inspiration from mythology but also about what the future of the DC universe looks like. Johnson also spoke optimistically about the direction of DC and exploring more than just the title characters.

Black Adam will not only introduce the anti-hero to the world, but also introduce audiences to a live-action Justice Society. Alongside Johnson, we will see Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, all as members of the Justice Society.

Collider: Beyond just the physical preparation and reading the comics, what inspirations do you draw from?

DWAYNE JOHNSON: That's a great question. The mythology of Black Adam and to make sure that we are respectful of the mythology, especially telling the origin story. You want to be authentic to the mythology. The [other] inspiration really is the fans. Because if you really listen to the fans, they will help inform you on where you should go with the story, with your next steps, whether it's a micro-story in terms of your next 10 steps, or if it's macro, and you're thinking about what the Black Adam universe and the DC universe looks like five years from now.

You were just talking with Asher and Jack, and it was just a great moment to see you guys together. Looking at the next generation of superheroes, what kind of hopes and dreams do you have for the future of the DC universe, and how much it will continue to grow?

Johnson: I am humbly confident that the DCEU will continue to grow out nicely. There's nice shifts that are being made in terms of executives that now creates new opportunities for new minds to come in and that also speaks to the trust that Warner Brothers and DC has with myself and the trust that they have with Seven Bucks [Productions]. So, I feel quiet, humbly confident that we'll continue to grow up the world of DC. Because, when you pause for a second, and you don't reach for the obvious, and you dig a little deeper, and you open up the books. And you keep opening up those chapters, and then you see not only the deep mythology but the deep cadre of characters that are there.

There are so many of them!

Johnson: There are so many of them! So, when you don't reach for the obvious – what we'll call the easy money – but you dig a little deeper, and you look at all of these incredible characters like Justice Society, they were around before the Justice League.

People love the Justice Society!

Johnson: They love the Justice Society. Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Cyclone, and these are just the characters that we decided to come out of the gates with but there's so much more opportunity for us to build out the DC Universe with brand-new characters. But, also, listen to the fans and make sure that we create the exciting matchups that they want to see. Black Adam versus you fill in the blank.

Superman?

Johnson: That's it. That's it. You can fill in that blank!

