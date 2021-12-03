DC fans have a new look at Black Adam from director Jaume Collet-Serra's upcoming 2022 film. Dwayne Johnson tweeted a new image of the character that will be used for the cover of an upcoming issue of Total Film.

The image features a close-up of a hooded Black Adam (played by Johnson). In the tweet, Johnson wrote "You're right. Superheroes don't kill bad people. But I do." - #BlackAdam. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing." Johnson was cast as the character in 2014. When filming wrapped in July, Johnson posted on Instagram "I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT. It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as BLACK ADAM to life."

Johnson also starred in this year's Jungle Cruise (also directed by Collet-Serra) and Red Notice (directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber). Johnson will be making another trip to the DC Universe in 2022, where he will voice Superman's dog Krypto in the animated DC League of Super-Pets (directed by Jared Stern). Joining Johnson in the film will be Noah Centineo (as Atom Smasher), Aldis Hodge (as Hawkman), and Pierce Brosnan (as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson).

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Black Adam' Producer Reveals the Early Director's Cut Is Complete and It's Not Your Average First Cut

Collet-Serra's previous directing work includes 2018's The Commuter (starring Liam Neeson), 2016's The Shallows (starring Blake Lively), and 2015's Run All Night (starring Neeson, Joel Kinnaman, Common, and Ed Harris). Serra previously called Black Adam the "Dirty Harry of superheroes." "The world is not black and white. The world is gray in areas," said Collet-Serra, "so you need these people that are riding that gray area."

Black Adam is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022. In the meantime, fans can view the trailer for Johnson's other DC film DC League of Super-Pets online. Check out the new Black Adam image below:

