Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black AdamBlack Adam is finally in theaters, promising to take the DC Extended Universe into new and exciting directions. And while the movie works pretty well as a straightforward story, there are several nods to the bigger picture as Black Adam gets ready to meet other meta-humans of the DCEU. So, now that we’ve run to theaters to see Dwayne Johnson become DC’s most beloved antihero, it’s time to break down the easter eggs, comic book references, and secrets hidden in Black Adam.

The Six Demons

Image Via Warner Bros.

Black Adam’s plot revolves around the Crown of Sabbac, an arcane artifact capable of granting its wearer almost unlimited power. This power comes from six demons from Hell and mimics the bounty the Council of Wizards bestows upon their Champion. So, both Black Adam and Shazam have the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury – yes, it spells S.H.A.Z.A.M. Similarly, Sabbac’s supervillain name comes from the six demons that power him, Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, and Crateis.

Intergang Origins Revamped

Image Via DC Comics

In DC Comics, the Intergang is an international crime syndicate that follows the Religion of Crime, an ancient guide created by Darkseid himself to spread evil on Earth. Since they serve Apokolips, the Intergang is usually equipped with alien tech that allows them to fight meta-humans and commit crimes. In Black Adam, the Intergang also has some wondrous technology, but it all comes from Eternium, a special mineral only found in Kahndaq and can be used to channel magic. In the movie, there’s no mention of Apokolips or Darkseid, so it seems like they’ve revamped Intergang’s origins. However, since Darkseid is still a loose thread in the DCEU, there’s nothing preventing this Intergang from becoming allies with Apokolips in the future.

Justice League Merchandising

Just like Shazam! did in 2019, Black Adam shows how superheroes became celebrities in the DCEU. That’s why Amon (Bodhi Sabongui) carries comic books based on the members of the Justice League, such as Wonder Woman and Cyborg. His bedroom is also filled with posters and toys based on big heroes such as Batman, Aquaman, Superman, and the Flash. Now we just need to figure out if superheroes get royalties from all this merchandising.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

At a certain point in Black Adam, Adrianna’s (Sarah Shahi) brother Karim (Mohammed Amer) is watching a Western on TV. The movie is none other than The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, one of the films that helped turn Clint Eastwood into a Hollywood legend. Black Adam goes even further in the reference by featuring a Western duel just a few minutes later. Several Intergang guards look at Black Adam while a Western duel soundtrack plays. Of course, they all get fried because Teth-Adam shoots lightning faster than any human can use a gun.

Nth Metal

Image Via Warner Bros.

When the Justice Society gets ready to depart towards Kahndaq, they get onboard Hawkman’s (Aldis Hodge) ship. When asked about the ship's composition, Hawkman says that everything is made with Nth Metal, even the screws. Nth is a special metal native to the planet Thanagar. The metal has gravity-defying properties, and both armor and weapons made from this metal respond to the mental waves of its owner. While the movie doesn’t explain this, that’s the origin of Hawkman’s miraculous technology.

Doctor Fate’s Alien Helmet

Image Via Warner Bros.

Black Adam says that the helmet Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) uses is of alien origin, and even teases that Kent Nelson becomes “possessed” when he wears the helmet. That’s because the helmet was created by Nabu, a Lord of Order who arrived on Earth billions of years ago to fight against the Lords of Chaos. Both kinds of creatures are cosmic beings who possess immeasurable magic powers and represent elemental aspects of the universe. Whenever Kent puts on the helmet, the spirit of Nabu uses his body to manifest. So, every time a host dies, Nabu can still live by finding a new body to use the helmet.

The Wizards' Demise

Image Via Warner Bros.

In 2019’s Shazam!, we learn that the Wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) has been looking for a worthy Champion for centuries after someone abused his powers and almost destroyed the Council of Wizards. Black Adam explains precisely what happened. When the Wizards tried to contain Teth-Adam due to his destructive behavior, the antihero killed every Wizard but one, Shazam. It’s also nice to see Hounsou back in the DCEU, even if just for a cameo.

Task Force X

After Teth-Adam gets unleashed in Kahndaq, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) contacts the Justice Society so that they can apprehend the meta-human. Waller also promises to provide a prison strong enough to hold him. The prison is a Task Force X black site, an underwater base that holds other dangerous prisoners. Task Force X, to those needing a reminder, is the official name of the Suicide Squad. So, if Black Adam takes place after James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, it looks like the program went official and Waller expanded her budget. We also get a cameo of Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, who apparently got promoted after Peacemaker. Good for her!

The Rock of Finality

Image Via DC Comics

After Ishmael (Marwan Kenzari) dies, he finds himself in the Rock of Finality, where the six demon lords grant him their powers to turn him into Sabbac. The Rock of Finality is the dark mirror of the Rock of Eternity, a focal point for magic that the Wizard Shazam uses as his base. So, just as the Wizard Shazam summons his Champions to the Rock of Eternity, the demon lords must meet their warriors at the Rock of Finality.

A Surprise From Krypton

At the end of Black Adam, Amanda Waller threatens to send someone to contain Teth-Adam if he ever steps outside Kahndaq. Teth-Adam is not afraid of any earthly warrior, so Waller decides to send a hero from Krypton. That’s right, folks, Henry Cavill is back to his iconic role and ready to fight Black Adam. Let’s hope it happens soon.

Black Adam is out now in theaters.

