Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black AdamBack on Christmas Day 2016, Dwayne Johnson posted a very memorable picture on his Instagram that depicted himself and Henry Cavill sharing a drink. The caption of the image referenced how both of these performers were in the DC Extended Universe by wishing viewers happy holidays "from Black Adam and Superman." Johnson proceeded to tease fans everywhere by saying "we're excited for what the future brings" and dropping the hashtag #DCWorldsWillCollide. The movie Black Adam still didn’t have a release date (and it’s likely that the idea of this character anchoring a solo feature still hadn’t emerged yet), but the concept of the big-screen versions of Black Adam and Superman having a showdown was already in the air.

Dwayne Johnson Had a Dream

A lot has happened in the six years since that Instagram post. Dwyane Johnson kept on pushing and pushing and finally got a solo movie greenlit for the DC character he was first hired to play back in 2007. Both a CG mustache and a Netflix character you should toss a coin to forever altered the public’s perception of Cavill. And now, the mid-credits sequence for Black Adam has paid off that Instagram post from 2016 while also teasing out what the future could bring for the DC Extended Universe’s newest antihero. But let’s back up a minute and break down what happens in this Black Adam mid-credits sequence. No, Black Adam does not have an end-credits scene, just one mid-credits sequence.

Amanda Waller Brings Out the Big Guns

This scene occurs in the ruins of a palace in Kahndaq that Black Adam has returned to throughout the preceding movie. A drone flies down and projects a live video message from Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). She expresses frustration with how Black Adam foiled her previous plan to keep him incarcerated but also notes that he now has her "attention." While noting that she won't force him back into a cell, Waller also tells Black Adam that if he ever leaves the city of Kahndaq, she will take immediate action to stop him. This prompts Black Adam to smirk and, reveling in his powers, note that “there’s nobody on this planet who can stop me.”

Superman Needs to Talk to Black Adam

Never one to be shaken, Waller notes that she can call in some of her friends who aren’t from this world to take down Black Adam. With their conversation now finished, another superpowered, flying entity suddenly descends and lands near Black Adam. Initially, the dust generated by their arrival obscures the identity of this newcomer, though it becomes quickly apparent who it is. “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous,” the figure says before stepping forward into the light and revealing that they’re Cavill’s Superman. As he emerges from the shadows, he’s accompanied by some notes from the original John Williams Superman theme from 1978. “Black Adam,” he calmly says, “we should talk.” The newest antihero in the DC Extended Universe softly smiles as the scene cuts to black. There’s quite a bit to process here.

Where Has Superman Been Since Justice League?

For starters, this is the first appearance of Henry Cavill on-screen as Superman since 2017’s Justice League (though previously recorded footage of Cavill appeared in the 2021 feature Zack Snyder’s Justice League). While it’s nifty to see the actor again in the DC Extended Universe, his version of Superman hasn’t been entirely absent from this franchise since Justice League. His Superman appeared in the final moments of Shazam!, albeit from the neck down, while the character also showed up mostly obscured in the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker and was mentioned as being put in the ICU by Bloodsport (Idris Elba) in The Suicide Squad.

While Cavill’s Superman hasn’t been headlining new DC Extended Universe movies recently, he’s been constantly referenced throughout post-Justice League DC Extended Universe projects. It was only a matter of time before Cavill found an opening, even with his schedule dominated by The Witcher, to reprise this role. As for what this tease could mean for the future, well, this feature appears to be poising Superman and Black Adam as rivals who could square off in a movie. Johnson’s been openly enthusiastic about this concept, which has been explored a handful of times in the comics. It’s unclear what DC Extended Universe movie will feature this duo going toe-to-toe. However, if Black Adam manages to match pre-release expectations for its box office run, chances are audiences will get more clarity on that matter soon.

This scene also makes it clear that Superman has some kind of dynamic with Amanda Waller, an intriguing development since there was no prior direct connection between the two characters. Considering her presence in Peacemaker and Black Adam in 2022 alone, it’s clear the DCEU now wants to utilize Viola Davis much more frequently and across various parts of this fictional world (rather than just with characters from the Suicide Squad movies). Only time will tell if this means she’ll continue to have a presence in the solo Black Adam movies or if she’ll even spill over into whatever happens next for Superman in his standalone movies.

Noticeably absent from this mid-credits tease? Shazam (Zachary Levi). Black Adam is, after all, the Green Goblin to Shazam’s Spider-Man in the comics. One would think teasing out a showdown between these two DC figures would be a top priority. But pitting Superman and Black Adam against one another clearly is taking precedence over having Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi tussle. The absence of Shazam from this mid-credits scene is especially strange since the Black Adam movie doesn’t make any attempts to detach Black Adam from his lighter counterpart. This antihero still has to say the word “shazam” to either gain or lose his powers, he has the lightning bolt on his chest on his superhero costume, and Djimon Hounsou’s wizard from Shazam! makes a cameo appearance in Black Adam.

What Does the Future Hold for Black Adam and Superman?

While Black Adam’s mid-credits sequence does solidify ties between Black Adam and the larger DC Extended Universe, it doesn’t do much to solidify the bond between Black Adam and his greatest rival in the comics. It’s also worth noting that there aren’t any explicit teases of what kind of foes Black Adam will face in future movies. Whereas Aquaman and Shazam! featured credit scenes teasing how Black Manta and Mister Mind, respectively, would be formidable opponents for certain DC heroes in future solo outings, there’s no telling who Black Adam will be facing off against in the near future beyond Superman (and there’s no doubt that rivalry will end with them becoming allies).

The mid-credits sequence of Black Adam may not tease everything that fans of the character will want, but it’s doubtful DC Extended Universe devotees will walk away from this sequence disappointed in what it teases regarding the future of both Black Adam and Henry Cavill’s Superman. All the promise of that Instagram post from December 2016 appears to be finally becoming a reality and people walking out of Black Adam will undoubtedly be curious about where this character is about to go next. To paraphrase the Simpsons character Troy McClure, “who knows what adventures Black Adam and Superman will have between now and the time they become unprofitable?” Nobody knows for certain, but this mid-credits scene does give a taste of what to expect.

Black Adam is out now in theaters.

