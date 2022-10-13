Black Adam is just a week away from its heroic release. However, just a day after its world premiere, the film has hit a promotional hurdle as the entire post credit scene has leaked online. We’re not going to spoil it here, because that would ruin the great cinematic experience, but the leak was confirmed by Variety, and has been spreading on both Twitter and TikTok the last number of hours.

Platforms like Twitter have been trying to remove all traces of the video’s existence, as it's not in line with the platform’s rules, and Warner Brothers filed a copyright complaint for the footage to be taken down. Now most videos feature the text, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.” While leaks of set photos are common — Spider-Man: No Way Home’s worst kept secret in the world of three Spider-Men and the lineup of The Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness instantly come to mind — an entire post credit scene leaking a week before the film’s release is unprecedented. There’s no information on who started this leak, but as stated before, the premiere was last night, which kicked off a sea of early screenings. This means it literally could have come from anywhere.

This really stinks because there was so much anticipation for Black Adam. This was a film that star Dwayne Johnson has been trying to make for over a decade, and it is also set to feature the first ever big screen appearance of The Justice Society of America, the oldest comic book superhero team in existence. Beyond that, the word of mouth has been extremely positive so far. It’s always a shame for big blockbuster films like this to be ruined by the Internet, but it’s particularly upsetting given how much this film means to fans and the people involved who made Black Adam’s silver screen debut come true.

Image via Vanity Fair/Warner Bros.

The videos are actively being pulled down as of the writing of this article. However, for now, if you don’t want to know anything about Black Adam until next week, it's best to stay off Twitter and TikTok. Black Adam is officially releasing worldwide on October 21. The anti-hero epic stars Johnson, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Aldis Hodge, and Sarah Shahi.

You can watch the latest spoiler free trailer for Black Adam down below.