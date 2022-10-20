Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.Black Adam is finally out in theaters, allowing Dwayne Johnson to shine as the antihero he has been trying to play for fifteen years. The movie tells the story of Teth-Adam, a man who rises from slave to demigod before being sealed in a tomb for five thousand years. When he’s finally freed, the world has changed, and Black Adam needs to figure out who he wants to be in this modern society. However, besides serving as an original story to the titular antihero, Black Adam also introduces a version of the Justice Society composed of Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. There’s also the villainous Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari) involved with the story and a human cast led by Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz and Bodhi Sabongui as Adrianna’s son, Amon. Oh, and did we mention that Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt are back to represent the Suicide Squad?

It’s safe to say, Black Adam has a lot of moving pieces, with a massive cast of characters that are central to the plot. So, even if director Jaume Collet-Serra does a magnificent job building a thrilling action flick, fans might need time to process everything after the credits roll. So, now that people finally get to see Dwayne Johnson's DC debut, it’s time to recap all the main events and explain what happens at the end.

Image Via Warner Bros.

What Is 'Black Adam' About?

Five millennia before the main events of Black Adam, Kahndaq was ruled by a tyrant king who enslaved his own people to work in the mines. As it turns out, Kahndaq is the only place in the world where we can find Eternium, a mineral capable of channeling magic. And with enough Eternium, the king hoped to forge the Crown of Sabbac, which gives its wearer the powers of the six mighty demons. Willing to free his people, Teth-Adam’s son, Hurut (Jalon Christian), began a revolution. The king, willing to make an example out of Hurut, decides to execute the boy in front of the people. However, as the executioner’s blade touches the boy’s neck, he vanishes into thin air. Hurut was deemed worthy of carrying the powers of Shazam by the Council of Wizards and became the Champion of Kahndaq.

Knowing he couldn’t hurt Hurut, the king attacked his family, killing his mother and leaving Teth-Adam on the brink of death. To save his father, Hurut transferred the powers of Shazam to Teth-Adam. Unfortunately, assassins lurked around during the ritual, which allowed them to kill Hurut. Teth-Adam goes to confront the king just as the Crown of Sabbac is ready. Consumed by rage, Teth-Adam kills the king and all the palace guards and almost destroys Kahndaq. For his crimes, the Council of Wizards traps Teth-Adam, until he’s freed by Adrianna.

RELATED: ‘Black Adam’ Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Murderous Antihero Is a Welcome Addition to the DCEU

Black Adam Loses His Powers

In the present, Teth-Adam's display of power turns him into a global threat, leading the Justice Society to go to Kahndaq and capture the villain. They are no match for Teth-Adam, but their constant fights allow the Intergang leader, Ishmael (Kenzari), to kidnap Amon and use him as a trade coin for the Crown of Sabbac. Ishmael is the last descendent of the king and rightful heir of the power of Sabbac. Adrianna agrees to give away the crown, but once the deal is done, Ishmael nevertheless shoots Amon. Teth-Adam saves the boy from the bullet but, in his rage, causes another explosion that completely vanishes the Intergang forces. The antihero almost kills Amon and Adrianna, who are saved from the explosion by the members of the Justice Society. Ashamed that his powers could bring so much pain to people he cares about, Teth-Adam says the word “Shazam,” gets stripped of his powers, and turns himself in to the Justice Society.

The Justice Society delivers Teth-Adam to Amanda Waller to be imprisoned in an underwater chamber in life suspension until the end of his days. The water chamber keeps Teth-Adam alive but prevents him from speaking the keyword to regain his powers. The Justice Society has finished its mission, but a new threat arrives. Ishmael knew Black Adam would kill him if Amon was in danger and planned to go to hell with the Crown of Sabbac. So, when Ishmael is greeted by demons in the underworld, they grant him their powers, turning him into their own Champion capable of opposing the Council of Wizards. Ishmael turns into Sabbac and is ordered to sit on the throne of Kahndaq to open a portal to Hell and burn the planet to the ground.

Image Via Warner Bros.

The Rise of Sabbac

The Justice Society returns to Kahndaq to stop Sabbac, but their struggles are useless against such raw power. Just as they were incapable of defeating Teth-Adam, they are also not equipped to face the Champion of Hell. So, Doctor Fate comes up with a plan to wake Teth-Adam and call for his backup. Trying to save Hawkman from certain death, Doctor Fate puts a barrier around Kahndaq’s throne room and decides to fight Sabbac alone. But while his body is busy in Kahndaq, his spirit goes to Teth-Adam’s prison to help with his escape. Determined to answer the call, Teth-Adam escapes his prison, only to drown in the ocean. It’s not his time to die, though, and the spirit of his Hurut tells him Kahndaq doesn’t need a hero, only a protector. So, Teth-Adam must accept he’s not a good person, embrace his rage, and defeat Sabbac.

Kahndaq Has No King

While his efforts fighting Sabbac were commendable, Doctor Fate is finally killed by the villain. And once Sabbac sits on Kahndaq’s throne, the legions of Hell emerge from the ground to devour the living. After Doctor Fate’s passing, the barrier around the throne is also dismissed, giving the Justice Society a chance to fight the villain. Teth-Adam arrives amidst the chaos, while Adrianna and Amon lead the city’s people against Hell’s army. After his arrival, the Justice Society members split up, with Hawkman helping to fight Sabbac while Cyclon and Atom Smasher protect the people of Kahndaq.

Teth-Adam and Sabbac are equally matched, as they are Champions of the most powerful magical beings in the universe. However, with Hawkman by his side, Teth-Adam can beat the villain. Using Doctor Fate’s helmet to project copies of himself, Hawkman distracts Sabbac long enough for Teth-Adam to grab the villain, electrocute him, and finally tear him in half. Yes, it is as gruesome as it sounds, and it’s just beautiful. When the fight is over, Hawkman agrees to leave Teth-Adam alone, understanding that the people of Kahndaq want him to become their protector. As for Teth-Adam, he refuses to take the throne, knowing that his son’s dream was for their people to be free. Even so, Teth-Adam decides to become a protector for Kahndaq, ensuring no one would take the Intergang place in the future.

Superman Needs to Talk

Amanda Waller is not thrilled with how things have developed and decides to visit the antihero. Through a hologram, of course, because Waller is smarter than putting herself within reach of Black Adam. Waller tells Black Adam that Kahndaq is to become his new prison, and if he ever leaves its borders, she’ll send someone to take him down. Black Adam mocks Waller before destroying her drone. However, he’s soon greeted by Superman (Henry Cavill), who tells the antihero they need to talk. There’s conflict brewing in the DC Extended Universe, and with a sequel for Man of Steel reportedly in the works, we might soon witness DCEU’s two most powerful beings fighting each other.

Black Adam is out now in theaters.

Check out more stories on 'Black Adam':