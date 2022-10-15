It's been nearly a decade since Zack Snyder showcased his take on the world's most famous superhero, Superman, in his 2013 film Man of Steel, kick-starting what we now refer to as the DCEU. But it hasn't been all smooth sailing, as many of these films just didn't land with audiences.

The DCEU's twelfth installment, Black Adam, is about to hit the big screen, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson playing the titular character. Fans will get to see him take on the Justice Society, with Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone suiting up to take on this immensely powerful force. So, it only made sense that we take a moment before the release to revisit the DCEU, celebrating the highs, and remembering the lows (even if fans don't particularly want to).

'Suicide Squad' (2016) — RT 26%

A movie about a bunch of DC villains fighting other DC villains? How could you go wrong. Well, David Ayer's Suicide Squad managed to find a way. This movie introduced characters like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Deadshot (Will Smith), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and even Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and saw them band together to take on Enchantress (Cara Delevingne), a character who, in the comics at least, is one of the most powerful beings in the DC universe. Also, there was a side story about the Joker (Jared Leto) and his relationship with Harley, which didn't get nearly the amount of attention it deserved.

While it sounded good on paper, and even looked good from the trailers, this film failed to land with most viewers, even though the potential for a hit was extremely high. A simpler story would have served this film better, compared to the world-ending battle they find themselves in. A tighter focus on Joker as the main villain would have grounded the film and allowed it, and these characters, to flourish.

'Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice' (2016) — RT 29%

2016 wasn't a great year for DC, as both of their theatrically-released films just sank with the audience. Zack Snyder returned to follow up his 2013 film Man of Steel with something even bigger than just a Superman sequel - Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. This film saw the hope of Metropolis take on the defender of Gotham in an epic battle. But as they waged war on one another, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) hatches a plan to create a devastating force that would rival even Superman.

While introducing a myriad of new characters to this universe, including Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), Commissioner Gordon (J.K. Simmons), and more, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice suffered from a bloated story, as the film attempted to combine at least three different comic book story arcs into one film. This would have been so much better as a two-part film, done after introducing a few of these characters in stand-alone films first. And while the Ultimate Edition does fix some of the issues in the theatrical version, it's just not able to fix them all.

'Justice League' (2017) — RT 39%

The 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League is one that will probably go down in history as one of the most troubled productions of all time. Originally directed by Zack Snyder, who was then replaced by Joss Whedon, this film attempts to cram the meeting and formation of the most iconic superhero team of all time, the introduction of Jack Kirby's Fourth World characters, and the resolution of the events of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice into a tight two-hour movie, which just doesn't work.

While this film did bring us some great things, like the introduction of Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ray Fisher's Cyborg, it still failed on so many levels to capture what Zack Snyder had been building toward in the universe. Joss Whedon's watered-down version not only took what should have been the start of an incredible multi-film story for these characters and stomped the life out if, it also made a mockery of everything Snyder had already done on the film. And whether you're a Snyder fan or not, it's undeniable that this film just doesn't fit in with rest, no matter how hard it wanted to.

'Man Of Steel' (2013) — RT 56%

Image via WB

The film that led the way in this new universe was Zack Snyder's 2013 film, Man of Steel. It told fans the story of a child who was sent to Earth when his home planet was about to be destroyed, and who was discovered by a loving couple who raised him as their own. This child grows up to be one of the most powerful beings in the universe, but how does he cope with this new life?

The DCEU started off rough with this divisive take on the Last Son of Krypton. While many loved it, others felt it veered too far away from what they believed was the true core of Superman. We saw a darker, more brooding Clark Kent, as opposed to the bright and optimistic character most were used to seeing. But it was Henry Cavill's amazing performance and potential that has made even the haters want to see him return for a true sequel.

'Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) — RT 58%

Image via Warner Bros.

The follow-up to 2017's hit film Wonder Woman came in 2020 with the much less successful Wonder Woman 1984. In this film, Diana Prince has been living a quiet life among humans, only using her powers when necessary. But when a world-altering event takes place, giving people, including Diana, that which they most desire, she must risk it all to save mankind once again.

While the concept of this film was interesting, and the visuals were incredible, the muddy, and at times confusing story served as a hindrance to its potential success. Whereas the first film felt like it had a smooth, thought-out plot, Wonder Woman 1984 definitely suffered from having "too many cooks in the kitchen," as the saying goes, but its bright, vibrant feel, and hopeful message allowed it to find a connection to a decent portion of the audience.

'Aquaman' (2018) — RT 65%

Image Via Warner Bros.

After his introduction in the not-so-well-received Justice League (2017), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) took to the sea in his first solo film, which became the very first (and only) DCEU film to break the $1 billion mark at the box office. Aquaman sees the titular character return to his home of Atlantis, where he is destined to be its next ruler. But he must first prevent a war from breaking out between his people, and the surface world.

Up until this point, the DCEU had become known for its grittiness, but the sixth film in the franchise differed from the preceding ones in that way, showcasing a much lighter tone, with more humor and a more vibrant color palette. While this shift may have made some people uncomfortable, it became a symbol of hope (much like the 'S' on Superman's chest) for the people wanting to see the DCEU succeed.

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021) — RT 71%

After three-and-a-half years of begging and campaigning, Zack Snyder's vision for what Justice League should have been was finally released, and, for most, it did not disappoint. With more than double the runtime of the theatrically released version, Zack Snyder's Justice League expanded upon, and in many ways altered the story that fans saw in 2017, bringing with it Darkseid, and the infamous Black Suit Superman.

While the road to get there wasn't easy, and even became toxic throughout the fanbase at times, the end result was a film worthy of what Zack Snyder had been building toward. Getting a deeper look at characters who were shortchanged in the original, especially Ray Fisher's Cyborg who was a much more central character in this version, was one of the best things to come out of this entire film. It's a shame fans will most likely never see Snyder's full vision come to completion.

'Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' (2020) — RT 79%

Image via IMDb

Following her successful introduction in Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn returns in the DCEU's first R-rated film, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). After her break-up with the Joker, Harley is feeling lost, and finds herself in the midst of some dangerous business involving the ruthless mobster Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). She then joins forces with an unlikely crew, made up of Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), to help take him down.

Ridiculous title notwithstanding, Birds of Prey was a fantastically fun film that helped the character of Harley Quinn break away from the shadow of the Joker to become her own person, which will only serve to benefit the DCEU as time goes on. It opened up the world more, introducing several great characters, even if they don't all make it out in the end, and showed the audience that even the mainstream comic book companies can put out a quality R-rated film, without being insanely dark and gritty.

'Shazam!' (2019) — RT 90%

Continuing the bright, vibrant tone that Aquaman introduced into the DCEU, Shazam! beautifully managed to merge a comedic superhero story with some fabulous horror elements as Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is granted the incredible powers of the wizard Shazam and must use them to take on a jealous evil genius and the personification of the Seven Deadly Sins, which he unleashes on the world.

Director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation) leaves the realm of horror behind (mostly) for the world of superheroes, and hits it out of the park with this one. His ability to capture the humor and cheesiness of a character like Shazam, whose comic book version is lovingly referred to as "The Big Red Cheese," while still staying true to his horror roots is such an accomplishment. And Zachary Levi's sense of humor and child-like wonder really helped bring this character to life in a way that many wouldn't be able to pull off.

'The Suicide Squad' (2021) — RT 90%

Acting as a sequel to (and in some ways, a reboot of) the 2016 film Suicide Squad, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad brings fans an almost completely new team of disposable villains, led by the incredible Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, as they must venture out to take down a massive threat that needs to be seen to be believed.

James Gunn brings his Guardians of the Galaxy sense of humor and style to this film, which works perfectly, giving us one of the best DC Comics movies ever made. He introduced some incredible new characters, such at Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), and even King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), and gave fans the R-rated adventure comedy they'd been craving, even if they didn't know they were. And the looming threat at the end was done so beautifully, it's almost unbelievable that it actually worked.

'Wonder Woman' (2017) — RT 93%

Leading the pack is Patty Jenkins' 2017 film Wonder Woman. Serving as an origin story for the titular character, Wonder Woman sees Diana Prince venture to "the World of Men" after an American pilot named Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crash lands on the hidden island of Themyscira, home of the Amazons, and tells her of the massive war raging across the world. She believes she can help stop it, and while in the midst of her journey, she comes into her powers and learns her true destiny.

An incredible watch from beginning to end, Wonder Woman broke away from the mold set by the previous films in the DCEU, and gave us a very hopeful character set amongst the darkness of war. Her optimism made it believable that she may actually be able to stop what's coming and change the world. And the stunning visuals and engrossing storyline made this one of the best superhero movies ever made.

