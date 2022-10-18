Black Adam is allowing Dwayne Johnson to flex his super muscles by becoming one of DC’s most beloved antiheroes. And as a new featurette for the movie reveals, the star is so bulky in real life that making him look super powerful was actually easy for Black Adam’s crew.

When designing a superhero suit, costume specialists must consider the actor’s body and do their best to make a suit that highlights muscles that are signs of superhuman strength. However, as director Jaume Collet-Serra reveals in the new featurette, “when it was time for us to start designing his costume, he was so incredibly huge that we didn’t need to do anything with the costume. He is the costume.” Collet-Serra is not the only person impressed with Johnson’s physique, as co-star Pierce Brosnan underlines how “to stand there on stage before Dwayne, DJ, and seeing him in the costume of Black Adam is just mighty.”

The Rock might be physically impressive, but the star is also known for his big heart. So, when he says in the new featurette that “the very first time I put that suit on, it was unforgettable,” we believe him. Johnson, who’s also a producer in Black Adam, has been attached to the part since 2007, when only early discussions of an antihero movie existed. So, we can say Black Adam is the fruit of 15 years of hard work and dedication. It’s no wonder Johnson says, “Black Adam has been the hardest work I’ve ever put in my career.”

Image via Warner Bros.

Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam, a man born into slavery in Ancient Egypt, before gaining superhuman powers that turn him into one of the mightiest forces on Earth. Unfortunately, Black Adam uses his superpowers to spread his twisted vision of justice, by which any evildoer must be executed without mercy. In the movie, that philosophy will lead Black Adam to fight against the Justice Society of America, comprised of Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

Black Adam is one of the few movies to be still a part of the DC Extended Universe, as Warner Bros. Discovery remaps its release strategy in favor of a 10-year plan that will theoretically unify every production under a single banner. As such, Black Adam is expected to kickstart multiple sequels and spinoffs focused on the characters introduced by the movie and returning fan-favorite DC heroes. The film also features Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, characters last seen in James Gunn's Peacemaker.

Black Adam is currently set to be released in theaters on October 21. Check out the new featurette and the movie's trailer below.