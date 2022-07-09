2022 has seen its fair share of great comic book movies so far, but one of the upcoming films looking to take the genre throne is DC’s Black Adam. The Dwayne Johnson starring film is finally releasing in October with marketing for the project slowly ramping up. We recently got our first trailer for this electric anti-hero and McFarlane Toys just announced the DC Multiverse line for the film. However, McFarlane is not done making DC fans happy as the company just announced a new Black Adam statue ready to take over the world.

The 12-inch statue is based on Jim Lee’s concept art for the film. The highly detailed figure comes with a flight stand and removable cape along with an amazing Johnson head sculpt with piercing white eyes. The head sculpt alone is worth the price of this statue alone, but the level of detail found here is just astonishing. It’s the perfect blend of Johnson’s literal superhuman physique and the famous DC comic artist’s ultra-detailed approach. The paint job with the gold boots, chest symbol, and belt really makes this particular statue pop as well. This is not the first time McFarlane made figures off DC concept art as they recently gave the same treatment to Lee’s concept art of Robert Pattinson‘s Batman.

While this is not how Johnson will look in Black Adam as the official suit has found a happy middle ground between comic book accuracy and real-world appeal, it’s just cool to see the original concept art come to life like this. Johnson was clearly born to play this anti-hero. If the trailer didn’t prove that, then this statue more than does. Johnson has spent the last couple of months flooding his various social media pages with behind-the-scenes images of him in costume.

Image via Warner Bros.

From the latest trailer, Black Adam looks like an extremely fun and explosive comic book film bolstered by the endlessly irresistible charm of Johnson. The film being the big screen debut of The Justice Society of America also has many hard-core comic book fans excited. Hopefully, this means we’ll get more statues from McFarlane like Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher.

Black Adam is coming exclusively to theaters on October 21, 2022. While we wait for this anti-hero’s genre reign to begin, you can pre-order Black Adam’s new statue on McFarlane’s website for $39.99.

Check out the images for the Black Adam figure below: