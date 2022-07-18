McFarlane Toys has unveiled the complete set of figures from Dwayne Johnson's first foray into the superhero genre, DC's Black Adam. Additionally, the company is holding a giveaway allowing fans a chance to win a prize pack including the coveted collectible items.

The full lineup of McFarlane Toys created for the DCEU film features the main cast of heroes and villains, now including Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and a devilish-looking character in Sabbac. It is assumed that Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari will play the villainous Sabbac, the suspected antagonist for both Black Adam and the JSA superhero team. The Black Adam, Hawkman, and Dr. Fate figures from McFarlane Toys were revealed earlier this month.

Black Adam will mark the big-screen debut for the Justice Society of America, a superhero team that consists of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Swindell as Cyclone, and Centineo as Atom Smasher. The introduction of this DC superhero team to a worldwide audience is meant to kick off a new era of the DCEU according to the film's producer Hiram Garcia, potentially setting up spinoffs for the JSA crew after Black Adam hits theaters. The anti-hero will be squaring off against the superhero team, but the inclusion of Sabbac could indicate a third party will be complicating the highly-anticipated battle.

Image via Warner Bros.

The supporting cast includes Sarah Shahi set as freedom fighter Adrianna Tomaz, while it’s theorized that James Cusati-Moyer will play her brother, Amon. Behind the scenes, Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra reunites with Johnson to helm the long-awaited superhero project. Now in post-production, actors are currently doing ADR work ahead of its late October release, with Hawkman actor Hodge revealing the film is nearly complete.

Although his name circulated in the DC universe in the 2000s, it was just seven years ago when Johnson confirmed he intended to play Black Adam on the big screen. A lot has changed in the DCEU since then, and while it's frustrating that it took so long, the arrival of Black Adam is nigh. The cast and crew of the highly-anticipated film will be attending San Diego Comic-Con later this month, with speculation pointing towards another trailer arriving sooner rather than later.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21, 2022. Check out McFarlane Toys' social media post and the latest trailer for Black Adam down below: