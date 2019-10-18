Dwayne Johnson Reveals When ‘Black Adam’ Will Finally Start Filming

0

At long last, we have a firm production start-date for Dwayne Johnson’s superhero debut. The actor has been attached to the DC Comics movie Black Adam since 2007, but was waiting for the right time and way to make his entrance. Initially presented with the choice to play either the villain Black Adam or the hero Shazam!, Johnson chose the former, and after a lengthy search for a director it was announced earlier this year that Jaume Collet-Serra—who recently directed Johnson in Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie—will be shepherding this one to the finish line.

And now Johnson has taken to Twitter to reveal that Black Adam filming will commence in July 2020, almost 13 years after he first signed onto the project. Now that’s commitment.

This project has been with me for over 10yrs🖤⚡️

Production begins this July.

Production begins this July.

Johnson is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood right now so fitting Black Adam into his schedule was always a challenge. But he’s producing the film alongside Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions, so they were able to keep a close eye on the movie throughout development. Initially, the film was to feature both Black Adam and Shazam!, but it was eventually decided to split those characters off into their own movies. Garcia previously explained why:

“So as we were developing an actual Black Adam and Shazam movie, we were just realizing that both characters are so special that we didn’t want to compromise either of them by cramming them both into the same movie. So that’s why we made the decision to let Shazam have his own standalone movie and kind of launch him properly, and then we’ll do the same for Black Adam. And so that kind of really freed things up. It allowed us to develop the right version of both.”

Shazam! hit theaters earlier this year and received a warm reception from DC fans and general audiences alike, but no doubt Black Adam will carry a bit of a different tone. Collet-Serra made a name for himself helming stylish Liam Neeson thrillers like Run All Night and The Commuter, but he stretched his chops on the Blake Lively-fronted The Shallows and the upcoming Jungle Cruise, which is a supernatural-tinged family film.

What will Black Adam have in store, and who will star alongside Johnson? We’ll likely find out more in the coming months, as Johnson prepares to shoot the Netflix thriller Red Notice with Gal Gadot and then moves into shooting Black Adam next summer. Stay tuned, folks.

