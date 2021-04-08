After several years of development, Black Adam is finally looking to begin production this week, as Dwayne Johnson himself has confirmed on his Instagram. The film also expands its stacked ensemble with the addition of Broadway actor James Cusati-Moyer, Deadline reports.

It’s been a long journey for Black Adam ever since Johnson signed on to join the DC Universe. His solo film finally gained significant traction alongside the development and release of 2019’s Shazam, which only dipped its toes into the extensive lore that surrounds Adam and his god-like powers. Johnson’s passion for the project has been palpable and it looks like he's finally ready to deliver on the film fans have been waiting for.

The start of principal photography coincides with the latest casting news that Cusati-Moyer joins DC’s anti-hero flick in an undisclosed role. Despite the non-existent details, it’s speculated that the Tony-nominated actor could be playing Amon Tomaz aka Osiris, the brother of Adrianna Tomaz. Amon is typically depicted as a character who is able to use the powers of Black Adam by saying his name, becoming Osiris. Sarah Shahi is likely playing his sister Adrianna, the love interest to Black Adam who is officially described as "a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq".

Black Adam will not only introduce audiences to the anti-hero in question and the characters that orbit him, but also DC’s first superhero team in the Justice Society of America. The film’s depiction of the JSA will consist of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Meanwhile, Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari joins the film in an unknown role, which is speculated to be the main villain. Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra reunites with Johnson to helm the long-awaited superhero project.

Cusati-Moyer is currently nominated for a Tony Award after starring in Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play, while his on-screen credits include television appearances in Fox’s Prodigal Son and Hulu’s The Path. His role in Black Adam serves as his big-screen debut and first foray into the superhero genre.

If you weren’t at Times Square during the announcement, don’t worry, we’ll tell you here and now: Black Adam is currently set for a July 29, 2022 release. Check out Johnson’s original Instagram post below:

