After years of development, Dwayne Johnson confirmed on his Instagram that the long-awaited DC film Black Adam has finally wrapped filming. The upcoming superhero project is currently set to be released theatrically on July 29, 2022.

In the announcement post, Johnson takes a moment to thank everyone involved in the production while he wears his Black Adam outfit, which is covered by a cloak of course. Although the footage doesn't reveal much regarding the film itself, it's a heartwarming video that showcases just how much effort the cast and crew put into this long-gestating project. Also, fans can catch Aldis Hodge, who plays Black Adam's formidable adversary and superhero Hawkman, lurking behind Johnson throughout the video.

Although his name circulated in the DC universe in the 2000s, it was just under seven years ago when Johnson confirmed he intended to play Black Adam on the big screen. A lot has changed in the DCEU since then, and while disappointing that it's taken so long, the arrival of Black Adam comes off the heels of the critically-acclaimed Shazam!. The Zachary Levi-led film indirectly set up Teth Adam's arrival and serves as a secure bright spot in the ever-changing DC Extended Universe. The sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is currently filming; however, it won't feature Johnson's character as the villain just yet — although a recent set image from director David F. Sandberg teased a potential cameo in the upcoming film.

In addition to introducing audiences to the antihero, Black Adam will include DC’s first superhero team in the Justice Society of America. The film’s depiction of the JSA will consist of Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Sarah Shahi is set as freedom fighter Adrianna Tomaz, while it’s theorized that James Cusati-Moyer will play her brother, Amon. Meanwhile, Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari has also joined the film in an unknown role. Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra reunites with Johnson to helm the long-awaited superhero project.

Black Adam is currently set for a July 29, 2022 release. Check out the announcement below:

