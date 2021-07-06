The film is currently scheduled to be released theatrically in the summer of 2022.

According to a revealing post on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Instagram, DC's Black Adam movie is currently on its last week of filming. In the post, Johnson poetically gives lots of thanks and opens up a little bit about his two-year journey on becoming Black Adam, all while flaunting his physique in a pair of spandex shorts bearing the film's official logo.

Black Adam was the central villain in the Captain Marvel comic series from DC, on which the 2019 film Shazam! is based. The title of that movie and the name of the hero were changed to avoid confusion with the popular Marvel character. Black Adam was originally in talks to appear in Shazam, but DC studio executives decided that a performer with the kind of star power that Johnson has should not just have a supporting role, so the decision was made to give Black Adam his own separate movie.

The plot of Black Adam is currently under wraps, but it supposedly serves as a spin-off of Shazam. The character of Black Adam was originally written as a full-on villain but slowly morphed into an anti-hero, which is how the character will reportedly be portrayed on-screen. Black Adam is directed by Jaume-Collet Serra, who helmed memorable films like 2009's Orphan and The Shallows starring Blake Lively, from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Both Haines and Noshirvani served as writers on this year's The Mauritanian, while Sztykiel helped pen the movies Rampage and Scoob! Johnson is also serving as a producer on Black Adam, on top of his starring role.

Production on Black Adam began on April 9 in Atlanta, after filming was originally delayed back in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of Johnson, the film stars Noah Centineo (To All The Boys I Loved Before), Aldis Hodge (One Night In Miami), Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life), Quintessa Swindell (Voyagers), and Pierce Brosnan (False Positive). Black Adam is the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe, and the title character will reportedly start appearing frequently in the DCEU.

On top of several already planned Black Adam sequels, it has been speculated by several sources close to the DCEU, including Johnson and Superman actor Henry Cavill, that Black Adam will appear in a film with Shazam before coming face to face with Superman in another movie. If Black Adam is as successful as expected, then DCEU fans should be aware that they will be seeing the character on-screen for many years to come.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on July 29, 2022. Check out Johnson's Instagram post below:

