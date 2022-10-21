Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.Black Adam, the newest installment in the DC Expanded Universe of connected films, first caught the interest of producer and star, Dwayne Johnson, way back in 2007 before there ever was a DCEU. Fifteen years later, Johnson actually managed to stick with the character all the way to the big screen. How does a movie first dreamed up in the mid-2000s (and it kind of shows) fit into the current mythology of the DCEU? And is it that important whether or not Black Adam fits in at all?

Is This a New Era of the DCEU?

Johnson has been active online drumming up the hype for the new film, calling it “phase one” of a new direction in storytelling, and the start of “a new era” for the DCEU. Maybe it’ll prove to be true. The DCEU has felt a little listless ever since Zack Snyder’s departure from Justice League. With films like Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad unshackling themselves from the strict continuity of previous films and titles like Joker and The Batman departing the cinematic universe entirely, it all begins to feel like an unraveling ball of yarn for better or worse.

Meanwhile, movies like Aquaman, Wonder Woman 1984, and, of course, Shazam! try to keep the feeling of connection together. It’s these movies to which Black Adam deliberately ties itself. Amon (Bodhi Sabongui) has Batman posters in his room, reads Wonder Woman comics, and references the Flash. Warner Bros. and director Jaume Collet-Serra really want viewers to understand that this is the same world filled with globally renowned superheroes. After all, it’s vitally important to the story of Black Adam - if we’re meant to question whether or not he’s a hero, we need constant reminders of how we expect them to be.

Black Adam and Shazam

Above all, Black Adam is most closely related to Shazam!, as it is a direct spin-off and the characters in the comics are rivals. We see and hear recurring elements such as the Rock of Eternity, the wizards of Shazam, and, well, the whole outfit and set of superpowers. Outside of those elements, however, there’s practically zero overlap between the two characters, and that’s how Johnson always envisioned things. The original plan was to include Black Adam in Shazam!, but Johnson insisted that Black Adam get treated with his own origin story, then build into plans for a crossover between the two powerhouses. Johnson got his way, and Black Adam was kept in the dugout until the time was right for his solo debut.

The DCEU Introduces New Faces

Black Adam is in the unique position to breathe fresh air into the DCEU, despite being its eleventh installment. Though the movie fumbles a few old-fashioned superhero movie tropes that fans undoubtedly thought had all but died out by now, Black Adam manages to use familiar elements to deliver new ones. Viola Davis reprises her role as Amanda Waller. Seemingly having moved on from manipulating supercriminals into doing her bidding, we see Waller turn to bonafide superheroes for help when Black Adam arrives on the scene. She calls Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) with the Justice Society of America, and along with Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), he confronts Black Adam’s raw might and the threat it poses to a peaceful planet.

The last time we saw Waller, she was being exposed on national television in HBO’s Peacemaker series, so while we don’t know how she bounces back, we do know that she still has connections. Rather than tag in the Justice League to tussle with Black Adam, the film introduces us to a brand new lineup of equally impressive heroes, proving that DC Comics is brimming with screen-worthy heroes who haven’t yet gotten their shot at the silver screen. It makes a ton of sense to include this band of superheroes specifically, as Black Adam enjoyed an iconic run with the JSA comics as a reformed villain in the early 2000s. As to who comprises this new team of superheroes, the creative helms at the wheel chose wisely. Not only are they collectively well-equipped to hold their own against Black Adam, any one of them could easily have a bright future in the DCEU moving forward.

Black Adam Can Bridge the Gaps Between DC Heroes and Villains

So things are certainly shaping up to look like Black Adam is a bridge of sorts. It does its best to take seemingly disparate pieces of the DCEU and wrangle them back together again. Linking Waller, A.R.G.U.S., and Task Force X with a new group like the Justice Society of America demonstrates that Warner Bros. wants to keep the DCEU together, but they also want to push it into brand new territory and move forward with a “fresh start” of sorts. The film’s post-credits scene cements this idea. Waller sends a warning message to Black Adam and follows it up with a threat to match his otherworldly might with another off-planet warrior. It’s not often that a founding member of a film franchise can cameo in a stinger and generate the same level of excitement as a brand-new character, but that’s exactly what happens when Superman (Henry Cavill) descends from the sky.

As much as Johnson may want to push Black Adam as the new north star of the DCEU, it’s undeniable that Cavill’s take on the Man of Tomorrow is crucial to the health of the franchise. He hasn’t been seen since Justice League but with this cameo and talks of a Man of Steel 2, it's looking like Cavill's DC career is far from over. Cavill’s surprise appearance is a clear message that Black Adam isn’t here to restart the DCEU - he’s here to shake it up.

Dwayne Johnson Has a Lot to Offer the DCEU

Ultimately, Black Adam is steeped in its own mythology, and this is no doubt one of the reasons Johnson was so adamant about giving the antihero his own film. At the risk of sometimes feeling like Black Adam is two films jammed into one, when we’re not concerned with the JSA, Intergang, or the Crown of Sabbac MacGuffin plot, we’re learning about the history of Khandaq and Black Adam’s past. In order to justify making the character the focus of his own movie and not just the villain in another's, the audience really needs to understand what makes Black Adam tick.

Without revealing too much of the story, Black Adam isn’t so distracted by its role in the DCEU that it forgets to let us sit with the character and learn why his soul is supposedly so dark. Whether or not the film does this effectively is up for debate, but it’s certainly refreshing to see the same studio that jammed Batman into the Man of Steel sequel slow down, listen to nuance from pros like Johnson, and give a figure like Black Adam a special spotlight. He has a lot to offer the DCEU moving forward, and by all indications from his debut, the people behind the wheel are fully aware.

Black Adam is out now in theaters.

