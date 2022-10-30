The film also beat out 'Tickets to Paradise' and 'Prey for the Devil' for the top spot at the weekend box office.

There's apparently no one on this planet who can stop the vengeful being from reigning over the box office. And true enough, after a strong first week for the DC Comics anti-hero film, Black Adam continues to rule the box office, with a current total of $250 million globally. The film, starring Dwayne Johnson, made $7.5 million on its second Friday and has now earned an estimated $39 million this weekend from 76 overseas markets, including France, Holland, Turkey, Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, among others. Proving its international hit status, the film has also amassed a $139 million cumulative audience to date, boasting an estimated 29 million total admissions—and has also seen a +42% tracking ahead of the 2019 DC film Shazam.

Black Adam has continued to show that it is a force to be reckoned with as it beat out the Julia Roberts and George Clooney-led romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise which took the second spot with $10 million, and a 39% drop over two weekends. Lionsgate's Prey for the Devil is anticipated to finish third in its opening weekend at the box office.

Johnson's career has continued to rise, and Black Adam became his 18th film to surpass the $100 million mark. The audience response to the film has been much gentler than the critics' reviews. Globally, with its 45% holdover drop, it is holding better than Matt Reeves' edgy take on The Batman which saw a 50% decline in its second week.

Image via Warner Bros.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, based on a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, Black Adam recounts the tale of Teth Adam, from Ancient Kahndaq, who received powers of the gods. But after using his acquired abilities for revenge, he was captured and transformed into Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years later, Black Adam has morphed into a godlike being, still vengeful as ever.

In addition to Johnson, other cast members include Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman; they form the members of the Justice Society who challenge Black Adam's different take on "justice." Other cast members include Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Mohammed Amer as Karim, and Bodhi Sabongui as Amon Tomaz.

Black Adam will soon hit theaters in Japan on December 2. Next month, the film will go up against the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which hits theaters on November 11. You can stay tuned to collider for more updates.