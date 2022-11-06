Dwayne Johnson has made a big appeal to audiences to attempt to give the global box office a jolt, and the electrifying star appears to be continuing to deliver, as his DC superhero (or antihero, if you prefer) movie Black Adam sits atop the worldwide box office charts for a third straight week.

Johnson stars as Teth-Adam, a former slave from the fictional Kahndaq, who was bestowed with the powers of ancient Egyptian gods. He is awakened after thousands of years when a young woman summons him to assist her in her battle against an oppressive invading force and goes on the rampage before finding his true path.

Black Adam crossed the $300 million mark at the global box office and is the number-one movie worldwide. That represents a 35% hold from last weekend, with the movie taking in an additional $25.4 million from 76 overseas markets on 15,996 screens. The film saw a 30% increase in Belgian audiences, as well as an 11% increase in Sweden, with minimal drops in Brazil (-11%), Norway (-16%), France (-19%), Germany (-22%), Colombia (-26%), Mexico (-27%), Italy (-31%), Australia (-36%), Holland (-38%), Spain (-40%) and the UK (-43%). Internationally, the gross for the movie sits at $182.3 million, for a worldwide tally of $319.7 million through Sunday, with IMAX grosses contributing $21 million to the total. The film opens in Japan next, on December 2.

A safe assumption can be made that a lot of return traffic, and additional word-of-mouth enthusiasm for the movie, has been caused by the reveal that Henry Cavill makes an appearance in the end credits. His return to the role of Superman has been widely publicized by this point, with both Johnson and Cavill commenting on the reveal. With the promise of these two behemoths appearing together in a new movie, audiences may be keener to find out more about Black Adam ahead of time.

More than that, though, the movie is fun, to be plain and simple. Johnson puts his heart and soul into the role of Black Adam, and it's evident from his enthusiasm on screen that it's a role he was born to play, and that he's had a long-held passion for doing so. The movie didn't hit the mark with critics, but with strong audience numbers through sites like CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes, it's undoubtedly finding an audience that likes it and is recommending it.

Black Adam is in theaters now and stars Johnson alongside Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Sarah Shahi. Watch Black Adam’s trailer down below.