While Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made a splashy debut at the global box office, rival DC’s Black Adam achieved a personal milestone. The anti-hero film starring Dwayne Johnson passed the $352 million mark at the global box office after a month in theaters. Black Adam added $9.7 million from 76 international territories in its fourth weekend, pushing its overseas total to over $200 million.

Black Adam has made $151 million domestically, after adding another $8.6 million to its stateside tally this weekend. As expected, the film is facing stiff competition from the far more high-profile Wakanda Forever, which earned significantly superior reviews, and arrived with a reservoir of goodwill not just from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general, but also its own beloved predecessor. Black Adam, on the other hand, received only so-so reviews, although the fan reception — as Johnson has pointed out — was far better.

In Black Adam, Johnson stars as Teth-Adam, a former slave from the fictional nation of Kahndaq. He is awakened from slumber after thousands of years, and goes on a vengeful rampage against his foes. Johnson spent over a decade fighting to play the role, despite pushback from the studio, and offers to play other, more popular superheroes instead.

Image via Warner Bros.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Johnson on the Disney adventure film Jungle Cruise, Black Adam can now be categorized as a bit of an under-performer for the troubled DC Extended Universe. The series has been facing an uphill climb from what feels like its inception, and is currently in the midst of a creative overhaul under the leadership of newly appointed joint CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Black Adam is expected to play a key role in the series’ future, which will also bring back Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Black Adam’s $350 million global haul would’ve been fine, if it didn’t cost a mammoth $195 million to produce. That’s a top-of-the-line budget, usually reserved for characters with in-built fan followings. But unlike Superman or Batman, the real star here is Johnson himself. Perhaps among the last remaining stars who can open a movie, Johnson put all his marketing might behind Black Adam, and promised that the film will change the “hierarchy of power” within the DCEU. While Black Adam delivered a personal-best debut for Johnson ($67 million), it will ultimately fall way short of the star’s biggest (and even moderate) hits.

As far as the DCEU is concerned, Black Adam will overtake Shazam! ($363 million globally) in the next few days, but it will come up short of Justice League’s disappointing $655 million global haul. The top DCEU film remains Aquaman, which made $1.1 billion globally. It’s followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($872 million worldwide), Wonder Woman ($817 million worldwide), and Suicide Squad ($745 million worldwide). Upcoming films in the franchise include Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Black Adam also stars Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Sarah Shahi. You can watch our interview with Johnson here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.