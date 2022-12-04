Warner Bros. and DC Films' Black Adam has completed six weeks at the box office and is currently in the midst of its seventh and given that the film is well into its theatrical run, its latest returns this weekend are modest. Across the weekend, the Dwayne Johnson starring DC Comics adaptation raked in an estimated $2.7million from 74 markets, thus bringing Black Adam's total international earnings to $219.0m and the global (overseas and domestic) sum to date to $384.0m. Black Adam also opened in Japan this weekend - the last major market that had yet to receive the film.

Black Adam's opening in Japanese theaters this weekend compared favorably to previous Dwayne Johnson starring projects, earning an estimated $1.2 million across 338 screens. This sum made the film the top U.S. title in Japan across the weekend and is +159% ahead of Johnson's disaster epic San Andreas and +88% ahead of Skyscraper. This tally represents a further accolade for Johnson at the box office, with Black Adam proving to be a high point of the actor's career in some regard. Black Adam was Johnson's biggest opening at the domestic box office for him as a leading man and the film has since surpassed the worldwide gross of fellow DC Comics adaptation, Shazam!, which banked a total of $366 million. However, that is where the good news ends for Johnson, as the project that was 15 years in the making has failed to meet the lofty expectations that come with a franchise picture rumored to have a budget north of $150 million.

Black Adam's main box office competitor Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has surpassed the DC film's global gross with domestic box office takings alone in just three weeks; although this is hardly surprising given the momentum behind Marvel Studios' projects compared to DC films, this is still a resounding beating. Furthermore, Black Adam hasn't fared well in comparison to other DC projects, such as the much-maligned Justice League, which despite backlash from fans and critics alike, had an estimated worldwide gross a fraction shy of $658 million.

RELATED: 'Black Adam' Sets Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD Release Dates

Like Justice League, Black Adam introduced a team of super-powered characters (in Black Adam's case the super team known as 'The Justice Society') and was hoped to be a pivotal moment for building the DC film franchise in the future. Despite reintroducing Henry Cavill's Superman, it would appear that Black Adam could represent another false dawn for DC films.

Alongside Johnson, the film stars Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Sarah Shahi. It remains to be seen where Black Adam will fit into DC's future plans for cinema releases, with new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran now tasked with building the future of the franchise. But for now, Black Adam is still in theaters. Check out the trailer below.