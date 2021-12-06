Black Adam has been delayed for some time now, spending years in development before being held back even more because of Covid-19, but it'll finally arrive in theatres next year. Relatedly, fans have been chomping at the bit to get a better look at the iconic anti-hero's thundering suit, decorated with a bolt motif not so far from that of The Flash. Now, with the film so close to arrival, Total Film has revealed a first-look at the costume, capturing star Dwayne Johnson in all of his muscle-bound glory.

The performer shared the cover on his Twitter, quoting his morally dubious protagonist: "The world needed a hero, instead it got me." Inside the magazine, Johnson promises, he shares his "10 year journey of bringing the Khandaq disrupter to the big screen," further noting that it'll be available on shelves this Thursday - so we don't have too long to wait for a close-up look at Black Adam's cinematic origin. The suit itself looks terrific, a metallic black-and-gold bit of spandex that communicates strength and tenacity in spades. What else would you want of such an iconic character?

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia recently spoke about the film and his confidence upon seeing an early cut. In his words:

"Granted, the movie's in a stage where there are no effects done. It's so fresh after filming. But anytime the movie is that entertaining and good in that raw of a form, it makes us very confident. So [we're] really excited with where the movie is. Jaume has done such a good job. The movie is big. It's fun. DJ was born to play Black Adam — [I've] got to tell you, if there was ever anyone who is just perfect for this role, it's him. Then seeing him with the rest of the JSA and all those characters and Pierce [Brosnan] and Aldis [Hodge] and Quintessa [Swindell] and Noah [Centineo], it's a "Pinch me" moment. It was one of the most fun movies we've ever made and also just the coolest to be making something on this scale and with a character who's going to have this much of an effect on the DC Universe. It's really been awesome, and I think you're really going to dig it."

Whatever the case, we only have a little while (relatively speaking) to wait until it'll be on the big screen, and we can make our own minds up.

Until then, check out the cover featuring the suit below. Black Adam comes to theaters on July 29, 2022.

