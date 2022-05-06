On films like this, reshoots are normally factored in before a single frame has been shot.

Months after principal photography wrapped on the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he is back on set for some reshoots. The film is just a few months away from its October release date. Johnson took to Instagram and posted a set picture that also included director Jaume Collet-Serra and VFX editor Krisztian Majdik. Additional photography is normally factored into every major tentpole production, with studios preemptively setting aside budget and time to complete filming. That’s just the nature of these films.

But it’s interesting to note a couple of things that Johnson mentioned in his post. He said that a 750-strong crew is back for the reshoots, and that he has been prepping for them—diet-wise—for “weeks.” In his own words:

"Back in BLACK. Great to be back on set of BLACK ADAM with our 750+ talented crew of filmmakers as we gear up to put some final details and last touches on our movie before we lock and deliver. I’m here with my Black Adam director, Jaume Collet-Serra (black shirt) and one of lead VFX editors, Krisztian Majdik as Jaume takes me thru some complex and intense shots we need to accomplish today. I’ve dialed in my diet and training intensity for weeks now to prepare, so I’m feeling good and in the zone. What a talented CREW! One dream. One Team. LFG."

The picture itself doesn’t reveal much, besides the fact that everyone is wearing a mask, and that they’re shooting inside a sound stage. Johnson had announced a wrap on Black Adam in July of last year, and had even posted a video of himself delivering a farewell speech on set.

To be clear, this isn’t the sort of hush-hush reshoot schedule that indicates something is drastically wrong with the film. The DC Extended Universe wouldn’t want a repeat of the Justice League situation; that film was significantly reshot by director Joss Whedon after original director Zack Snyder dropped out.

But Black Adam arrives at a time when the franchise’s past has become a distant memory. Warner Bros. is actively trying to branch out from the foundation that Snyder’s initial few films had laid, and will reportedly perform a hard-reset with the upcoming The Flash film. Johnson has been developing Black Adam for the better part of the decade; the character was initially supposed to be featured as the villain in 2019’s Shazam! but it was decided that he should be introduced in a standalone picture.

Collet-Serra had a string of B-movie hits under his belt—please don’t sleep on Orphan, people—before directing Johnson in Disney’s $200 million Jungle Cruise. Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society of America, and also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz.

Black Adam is set for an October 21 release. It will be followed by Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash. You can check out Johnson’s post below, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

