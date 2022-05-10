It feels like the state of the DCEU is changing every single day, but one of the most exciting films still coming out this year is Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson as the titlular anti-hero. The film is set to hit theaters this October after getting pushed off its previous July 2022 date. This highly anticipated project is also currently in the middle of reshoots. Johnson is no stranger to sharing behind-the-scenes looks at his upcoming projects with his fans, and the actor just gave us another glimpse at his awesome Black Adam costume.

Johnson took to his Twitter to give a quick update on the film and call the recent shoot an “intense week of production”. He would go on to say, “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam. Rage against the dying of the light.” Attached to the post is an epic looking black and white photo of Johnson in costume, hovering off the ground with the help of a lift. He is staring intensely at something off in the distance and, whoever is in Adam’s path, they'd better run.

We have only gotten a small glimpse of footage at multiple DC FanDomes and a trailer that cut together all the 2022 major DC film releases(at the time) at this point. That being said, what this image does show off is Johnson’s insane workout routine and his comic accurate costume that makes the actor look like he’s a Greek god formed from the hardest rock imaginable. The black and white nature of the photo also presents how detailed the suit is with its comic-like heavy shadows and rough texture.

RELATED: 'Black Adam': Everything We Know So Far About The Upcoming Movie

With the introduction of The Justice Society of America in this upcoming film and the connection the character has with Shazam, it is definitely going to be exciting to see where Warner Brothers takes this powerful character in the future. A possible surprise role in the upcoming DC sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods this December? A comic book fan can dream, right?

In all seriousness, Johnson looks to kick some serious butt when Black Adam finally hits theaters on October 21. Until then, you can bow down to this new intimidating behind-the-scenes image below.

'Unhuman' Trailer Shows a Field Trip Turned Nightmare from Blumhouse Television and Epix

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (438 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe