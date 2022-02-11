Brand-new images from Dwayne Johnson's next blockbuster project Black Adam open the lid on the long-awaited DCEU film. Aside from the anti-hero himself, the latest preview features fan-favorite heroes from the Justice Society of America, including Hawkman and Dr. Fate.

As featured in the DC/WB sizzle reel for 2022, Black Adam will mark the big-screen debut for the JSA, which consists of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. While Johnson looks even more badass than he did in the teaser trailer, the superhero team that will battle him look pitch-perfect. Dr. Fate seems to be stripped right from the source material, while Hawkman looks like he can go toe-to-toe with Black Adam. The younger members of the team, Cyclone and Atom Smasher, represent a new generation of heroes without losing the iconic comic-accurate outfits.

As revealed two years ago at DC FanDome, Black Adam will include DC’s first superhero team in the Justice Society of America. In an interesting twist, Black Adam will butt heads with the multi-generational team of heroes. And while plot details remain scarce, a third villain may uproot their confrontation, with current theories pointing towards the inclusion of Eclipso.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Black Adam': Dwayne Johnson Reveals Intricate Behind-the-Scenes Set Image

The supporting cast includes Sarah Shahi set as freedom fighter Adrianna Tomaz, while it’s theorized that James Cusati-Moyer will play her brother, Amon. Meanwhile, Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari has also joined the film in an unknown role, assumed to be one of the villains. Behind the scenes, Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra reunites with Johnson to helm the long-awaited superhero project.

Although his name circulated in the DC universe in the 2000s, it was just seven years ago when Johnson confirmed he intended to play Black Adam on the big screen. A lot has changed in the DCEU since then, and while it's disappointing that it took so long, the arrival of Black Adam comes off the heels of the critically-acclaimed Shazam!. The Zachary Levi-led film indirectly set up Teth Adam's arrival and serves as an amazing bright spot in the ever-changing, ever-growing DC Extended Universe. The sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is currently in post-production; however, it won't feature Johnson's character as the villain just yet — although a set image from director David F. Sandberg teases a potential cameo in the upcoming film.

Black Adam hits theaters on July 29th, 2022. Check out the exciting images below:

Exclusive: Producer Hiram Garcia on ‘Red Notice,’ ’Black Adam,’ the Next ‘Jumanji’ Sequel, and Dwayne Johnson’s Upcoming Schedule The president of production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions also talks about future sequels, Teremana, and ‘DC League of Super-Pets.’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email