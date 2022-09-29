If you're a comic book fan, then Black Adam should be on the top of your list of anticipated films. The iconic DC anti-hero played by Dwayne Johnson finally arrives in theaters this October. Now IMAX has released a new poster for the film that teases the epic scale of the upcoming action-packed adventure.

The poster is another great look at Black Adam vs The Justice Society of America (JSA). Johnson’s imposing Black Adam is hovering above the battle between the famous anti-hero and Hawkman. Adam is seen impressively catching Hawkman’s mace with one hand. Around that action centerpiece are the rest of the film's main cast of characters. There’s Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, and another look at Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman. Also featured on the poster are Sarah Shahi’s Isis and Bodhi Sabongui’s Amon.

While there’s really nothing new to be learned from the poster, it’s another eye-pleasing reminder that DC fans are in for a real sweet treat with this superhero-filled film. This is not just Black Adam's big screen debut, it’s the JSA’s as well. One of the oldest superhero teams in history is finally getting the theatrical treatment they deserve. We've seen this team on the small screen countless times, as recently as in the amazing Stargirl series on The CW. However, seeing classic characters like Doctor Fate and Hawkman played by world talents like Brosnan and Hodge is simply incredible. Especially, when you consider the stunning comic-accurate costumes the team and Black Adam are all wearing. Characters like Doctor Fate and Hawkman don’t have the easiest costumes to pull off in live-action, but the filmmakers found a way to stay true to the comics while updating everyone's look to fit the modern DCEU aesthetic.

Image via Warner Brothers

RELATED: New 'Black Adam' Teaser Features DCEU Icons Including Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn

It’s going to be exciting to see Adam take on The JSA. From the latest trailer, it looks like the explosive action won’t disappoint either. Thinking about The JSA fight in IMAX only adds to the excitement surrounding this film. Big blockbuster superhero films like this were meant to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Tickets for Black Adam are available now, and you can buy your IMAX tickets right now. The film will only be in IMAX for a limited time, so it might be best to act fast if you want to see DC's newest anti-hero in the larger-than-life format.

Black Adam is changing the hierarchy of the DCEU when this anti-hero storms into theaters on October 21. Until then, you can view the new IMAX poster and read the plot synopsis for the film down below.