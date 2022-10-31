While it has been a quiet few months at the box office, Black Adam in its first two weeks of release has seen an electrifying revival of the movie-going experience, particularly at the international box office. The Dwayne Johnson starring DC superhero film has made an additional $39 million in 21,207 theaters in 76 overseas markets this past weekend. This has brought the international total up the $139.3 million and its worldwide total to $250.3 million.

These numbers represent a hold-over drop of only 45%. The film has done well in holdover markets like France only dropping an insane 16%, Belgium dropping 25%, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland all dropping 26% respectively, and Holland dropping 27%. Black Adam also maintained the #1 spot at the box office in 59 markets including France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Brazil, and Mexico. On top of that, the film made $4.4 million at Global IMAX screenings bringing the popular format’s total overseas to $8.2 million. If that wasn’t enough, Black Adam is tracking ahead of other DC films like the anti-hero’s rival Shazam which went on to make over $400 million at the worldwide box office.

The reason for this continued box office dominance is that Black Adam is such a fun film that was built for the big screen. It has great production design, action, costumes, and Johnson finally found an iconic character to call his own. Along with the joyous introduction of The Justice Society of America, the film was the perfect popcorn flick for the whole family. It also shouldn’t go unnoticed that this film had great representation throughout its cast. Characters like Hawkman and Cyclone are wonderful additions to the DCEU and what they represent to a diverse population around the world matters. Black Adam isn’t the best critically-reviewed film of the year by any stretch of the imagination, but its wonderful escapist experience has proved a hit with fans; that’s reflected in the film’s box office success.

Black Adam's eclectic heroes and dazzling action, as well as its message about blind hero worship and the flaws that come with the term justice, adds to the film's excitement. With Black Adam still fighting alone at the box office for the next couple of weeks until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in early November, it’s going to be interesting to see how far Black Adam’s epic lightning spectacle can go.

Black Adam is in theaters now and stars Johnson alongside Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Sarah Shahi. Watch Black Adam’s trailer down below.