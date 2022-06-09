In recent years, the heroes of the DC Extended Universe have faced a number of threats—from extraterrestrials to old gods, and even those closest to them—but a new threat was unveiled earlier this week in the trailer for the highly anticipated Black Adam film starring Dwayne Johnson that may just change everything. While Black Adam is not quite a villain, he's far from being considered a hero to anyone other than himself. When he emerges from 5000 years of imprisonment, he is ready to unleash a new hierarchy of power and lead the modern world into his own particular brand of order. Standing in his way, however, is a new slate of heroes that we haven't yet seen on the silver screen.

For fans who aren't well-versed in the heroes of The Justice Society, DC Publishing has unveiled a new initiative to ensure that their fanbase knows everything that they need to know about Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Cyclone, Atom Smasher—and even Teth-Adam—before Black Adam arrives in theaters this October. Black Adam: The Justice Society Files is a series of one-shot comic books profiling the members of The Justice Society, providing important details about their backgrounds, powers, and their connections to Black Adam.

Each issue of Black Adam: The Justice Society Files will feature a main story written by Cavan Scott, who Star Wars fans will recognize from the critically acclaimed Star Wars: The High Republic series. Knowing what Scott has brought to Star Wars, it's safe to say that DC fans are in for a real treat with this series. Additionally, Bryan Q. Miller will be charting the path of Teth-Adam from slave, to prisoner, to becoming Black Adam—ensuring that fans know everything about the character before they dive into the film.

Image via Warner Bros.

The first issue of Black Adam: The Justice Society Files arrives on July 5th with "Hawkman #1," which tells the tale of Hawkman, an archeologist who is the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince and the leader of the Justice Society. Cavan Scott will be joined by penciller Scot Eaton, inker Norm Rapmund, and colorist Andrew Dalhouse on this issue. In August, readers will get to meet the human whirlwind Cyclone in "Cyclone #1," which sees Scott joined by artists Maria Laura Sanapo and Arif Prianto. Scott will team up with artists Travis Mercer and John Kalisz to spotlight the size-changing powerhouse Atom Smasher in the September issue of "Atom Smasher #1." The series concludes in October with "Doctor Fate #1," featuring artwork by Jesus Merino and Ulises Arreola.

Each issue in the series will feature cover art by Kaare Andrews, in addition to variant covers that feature the actors—Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), and Pierce Brosnan (Dr. Fate)—in their impressive costumes.

Black Adam is in theaters on October 21, 2022. Check out the cover art below for Black Adam: The Justice Society Files: