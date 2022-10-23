Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been talking for years about how brutal his portrayal of Black Adam was going to be. Now that the movie is out, and Black Adam is introduced in a scene where he melts the skin off a goon with his lightning powers, we can clearly see that he wasn’t lying. This heel turn marks an excellent return to form for Johnson from his wrestling days.

Throughout the movie, this rhetoric is repeated several times. In fact, it feels at points like half the scenes in the movie are different characters telling Black Adam that heroes don’t kill people, and then he responds with some snarky variation of “but I do.” But to the fans who have been watching the DCEU movies up until this point, the fact that other heroes are upset that Black Adam kills people seems kind of weird. Because up until now, most of the heroes in the DCEU and other superhero movies have murdered people.

DC’s Legion of Super Killers

This feels even more weird when Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) is the one to dispatch the Justice Society of America to capture Black Adam. Amanda Waller wouldn’t mind a bit of murder, blowing peoples heads up is her favorite pastime, that’s the whole idea behind her Suicide Squads. Speaking of The Suicide Squad, all of those anti-heroes are convicted killers too. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Peacemaker (John Cena) got their own spin-offs where they kill people all the time. Sure, they don’t have super strength and magic powers like Black Adam, but because both these characters led projects that were R-rated, their kills were way more brutal and graphic than Dwayne “The Franchise” Johnson could ever make in his PG-13 outings.

Even looking outside of DC’s R-rated entries their heroes have killed people. Superman (Henry Cavill) snaps the neck of General Zod (Michael Shannon) at the end of Man of Steel and teams up with Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to behead Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The entire premise of Batman v Superman (or BvS for short) was that Supes was mad at Batman (Ben Affleck) for branding criminals to be killed in prison. Rewatch the action scene on the docks from that movie when Superman confronts Batman in the Batmobile, and you’ll notice that Batman kills a lot in that movie. Batman uses guns in that movie too. The characters in the DCEU, even though Superman showed remorse for killing Zod, haven’t seemed to have any problem with killing. So why is everyone so up in arms when Black Adam does it? And it all has to do with how the hierarchy of power has changed in the DC Universe.

A Crisis on Infinite Snyderverses

DC movies had a massive shift in goals after 2017’s Justice League. The universe started with a singular director’s vision, telling one story over multiple movies. That was Zack Snyder’s and Warner Bros.’ plan at first, with a handful of other directors making spin-offs. This was a stark contrast to the growing MCU, where the goal was to have multiple directors tell their own stories that eventually combine in a crossover event. Snyder’s versions of these characters were always pretty distinctly his own take on the character where he tried to take them to some new places typically not shown in the comics. The fact that they were distinct takes on these roles is one of the main reasons his movies are still so divisive among fans.

But after Snyder left in 2017, the way these characters are presented have changed. The big shift came in the 2019 film Shazam. In that movie, the character Freddy (Jack Dylan Glazer) is a kid who is a super fan of comic book heroes. He has merch for both Superman and Batman, including a real batarang. It’s not jarring in the movie because a bunch of kids love superheroes, but in the context of the DCEU, it seems almost out of place because up until that point, characters like Superman were derided by the masses. This was the first time the characters were talked about in the films as if they acted the same as their comic book counterparts. The big universe shifting change that happened in both Shazam and Black Adam had nothing to do with wizards; it was that the main characters of the DC Universe have completed their character arcs from Snyder’s interpretation and have grown internally and publicly into being closer to their comic book counterparts. Freddy’s spirit is continued in Black Adam, where we see the character through his young, comic obsessed sidekick Amon (Bodhi Sabongui). Amon doesn’t just idolize these heroes, he carries around DC comics from the real world. Besides being a pretty smart utilization of corporate synergy and product placement, it’s the proof that this movie offers that the DCEU has become something truer to the comics.

Original Recipe Justice League

It’s really hard for Dwayne “The Muscle” Johnson to compete in this universe when it comes to brutality. Especially when on the other side of this universe James Gunn has people being ripped in half by a big shark man. But his killstreaks and attitude do clash with the current state of the DC Universe. Black Adam feels like a bit of a turning point for DC. Johnson and his team of creatives have created a movie that has the best of both worlds between the beloved (albeit controversial) Snyder movies and a more traditional version of the Justice League roster. It’s the rare case of having your cake, eating it too, and it still works out in the end.

Superman and his assortment of super friends might’ve not cared about someone like Black Adam in the past. But now that they’ve taken down other destructive villains like Zod and Steppenwolf, they see the slippery slope that Black Adam is on, and how his brand of super heroics can quickly turn into something cruel. It’s going to be a fascinating dynamic that will hopefully be explored in future DC films.

In the meantime, it's nice to see Warner Bros making different kinds of DC movies that feel more faithful to the spirit of the characters.