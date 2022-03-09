Dwayne Johnson's next blockbuster projects Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets will be releasing in theaters later than anticipated, the Rock revealed on his Instagram. DCEU fans will have to wait until October 21 to see the anti-hero in action, meanwhile, audiences will be able to see him voice Superman's dog on July 29.

The reason for delaying both films remains unclear, but it is not too surprising that the animated project takes the spot that Black Adam initially acquired. Johnson produces both projects through his Seven Bucks Productions banner with longtime producing partner Dany Garcia. Even with the schedule shift, the highly-anticipated DCEU film still arrives before the rest of the DC film slate, including the Ezra Miller-led Flash movie and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Moreover, it gives DC League of Super-Pets a chance to be a summer-hit, jumpstarting an all-new animated franchise for Warner Bros.

Aside from the anti-hero himself, Black Adam will mark the big-screen debut for the Justice League of America, which consists of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. The supporting cast also includes Sarah Shahi set as freedom fighter Adrianna Tomaz, while it’s theorized that James Cusati-Moyer will play her brother, Amon. Meanwhile, Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari has also joined the film in an unknown role, assumed to be one of the villains. Behind the scenes, Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra reunites with Johnson to helm the long-awaited superhero project.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Black Adam': Who is Black Adam and The Justice Society of America?

Although his name circulated in the DC universe in the 2000s, it was just seven years ago when Johnson confirmed he intended to play Black Adam on the big screen. A lot has changed in the DCEU since then, and while it's disappointing that it took so long, the arrival of Black Adam comes off the heels of the critically-acclaimed Shazam!. The Zachary Levi-led film indirectly set up Teth Adam's arrival and serves as an amazing bright spot in the ever-changing, ever-growing DC Extended Universe. The sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is currently in post-production; however, it won't feature Johnson's character as the villain just yet — although a set image from director David F. Sandberg teases a potential cameo in the upcoming film.

First announced in 2018, DC League of Super-Pets gained steam with Johnson attached, amassing a star-studded cast in the process. Joining him is on and off-screen best friend Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, Keanu Reeves as Batman, John Krasinski as Superman, Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. The latest trailer for the upcoming superhero film revealed Reeves as the iconic Caped Crusader while teasing a fun action-comedy for all ages. Behind the scenes, Jared Stern (The Lego Batman Movie) handles the screenplay and co-directs the animated flick alongside Sam Levine.

DC League of Super-Pets arrives on the big-screen on July 29, while Black Adam hits theaters on October 21.

Look Out Gotham! 'The Penguin' is Officially Heading to Series at HBO Max Colin Farrell is set to star with 'The Batman' director, Matt Reeves' name attached

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Marcos Melendez (105 Articles Published) Marcos Melendez is a News Writer at Collider. He wants to make the movies he writes about, but this will do for now. If you see an article about 'The Last of Us', there's a good chance this loser wrote it. You can follow him on Twitter @MarcosMelendezV. More From Marcos Melendez