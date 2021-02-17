Black Adam continues to piece together an exciting cast of characters. We all know that Dwayne Johnson will play the eponymous nemesis of Shazam, but the supporting roles are filling out nicely with Aldis Hodge playing Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Now another terrific actor has joined their ranks.

THR reports that Marwan Kenzari has joined the cast of Black Adam in an unspecified role. Kenzari is best known to audiences for playing Jafar in Guy Ritchie’s adaptation of Aladdin, but he was also terrific in The Old Guard, which you should really check out on Netflix if you haven't already.

What I’m loving about this cast for Jaume Collet-Serra’s movie is that they know that a superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson is going to sell tickets. That’s a given, and that’s benefit of having a movie star like Johnson in the lead role—you then give yourself to fill out the rest of the cast with young, exciting actors who now have a chance to raise their profile. You take the burden off needing a bunch of stars and instead can go for talented actors who will give the film more heft.

Filming on Black Adam is set to begin in April in Atlanta, but the film currently doesn’t have a release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was originally slated for December 2021, but that seems unlikely now. I wouldn’t be surprised if Black Adam lands a prime summer 2022 release date as part of Warner Bros. blockbuster slate for that year.

