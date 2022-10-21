After over a decade in development, Black Adam finally arrives in theaters this week. Dwayne Johnson's dark demigod takes center stage in a film that manages to be an entertaining romp, in spite of its breakneck pace and trodding of well-worn ground in the superhero genre. And while Black Adam may be the main attraction, the film also sees the Justice Society of America enter the picture, as they attempt to stop Adam from unleashing his wrath on the world. Black Adam's modern history, particularly his membership in the Justice Society, serves as a major influence on the film. It's only fitting as Geoff Johns, who wrote or co-wrote a majority of the stories that inspired Black Adam, also serves as an executive producer on the film.

Black Reign

Perhaps the storyline that has the biggest influence on Black Adam is the "Black Reign" storyline in the then-ongoing JSA title written by Johns. Taking place throughout JSA #56-58, Hawkman #23-25, and the JSA: Black Reign one-shot, the story finds Black Adam assembling a fighting force to take back his home nation of Khandaq. Hawkman is not happy with this and leads the Justice Society into an incursion of Khandaq to stop Adam and his compatriots. Eventually, Adam comes to a compromise with the Society; he can rule over Khandaq, but he and his allies can never leave its borders.

In Black Adam, the Society's presence is less than welcome in Khandaq - the people welcome Adam's brutal dispatch of the criminal organization Intergang, and Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi) even points out that the Society never came around when they were truly needed. Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Adam also come to ideological and physical blows over the latter's willingness to kill his enemies. And in the post-credits scene, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tells Adam that he can never leave Khandaq's borders, or she'll unleash powerful forces upon him. Cue the appearance of Henry Cavill as Superman.

One of the most interesting plot points in the Black Reign storyline is hinted at toward the end of Black Adam. The size-changing hero Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) says that he hopes to join forces with Black Adam again before departing with the rest of the Justice Society. In comics canon, Atom Smasher would side with Adam during his takeover of Khandaq, and stayed with him during his reign. Eventually, Smasher turned himself in to the authorities and wound up joining a new version of the Suicide Squad. Given the Squad's re-emergence in popularity thanks to James Gunn's work on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, it's entirely possible a new roster could feature Smasher among its numbers.

Adam also receives an origin in the film that's similar to his updated version in the Shazam reboot by Johns and Gary Frank. At first believed to be the champion of Khandaq, Adam reveals the truth to Hawkman: he wasn't the champion. His son Harut (Jalon Christian) was chosen, and decided to share his power with his father to save his life. It's a decidedly lighter version that the comics, where Adam killed his son in order to gain his power.

Intergang

The threats that Adam and the Society face have their roots in comics history as well. Intergang is a criminal syndicate that faces off against Superman; in fact, their first appearance was in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #133. There was a dark reason behind Intergang's ability to challenge the Man of Steel: their leader Bruno Manheim was in league with the malevolent New God Darkseid. Though neither Manheim nor Darkseid is referenced in Black Adam, Intergang soldiers still use advanced technology to fight against Black Adam. Said technology is powered by the mystical mineral Eternium, which has its origins in Khandaq.

One of Intergang's mercenaries, Ishmael Gregor (Marwan Kenzari), ends up being a major threat not just to Adam and the Justice Society, but also to the world. Gregor winds up becoming the demonic figure known as Sabbac, who intends to create a literal Hell on Earth. In the same way that Adam draws his powers from Egyptian deities, Sabbac is empowered by the demons Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, and Crateis. Gregor first appeared in Outsiders #8, where he battled the titular team of vigilantes and Freddy Freeman.

The film even hints at the potential appearance of a new pair of super-powered beings. In comics canon, Adrianna and Adam eventually wind up marrying each other, and Adrianna inherits the powers of the Egyptian goddess Isis. Her brother Amon would also inherit a portion of Adam's powers, taking the name Osiris. Bodhi Sabongui's version of Amon is Adrianna's son, yet the way he looks up to Adam and teaches the antihero about the modern world suggests that the two could have a similar version of their comic book relationship. Batman and Robin, watch out!

