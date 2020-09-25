‘Black Adam’ Movie Finds Its Hawkman as Aldis Hodge Joins Dwayne Johnson

New Line’s Black Adam movie has found its Hawkman, as Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man) has been cast as the DC superhero alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) is directing the comic book movie, which will also feature young heartthrob Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Adam Sztykiel had a hand in the script, though Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft.

Beau Flynn is producing alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, while Scott Sheldon will executive produce and oversee the project on behalf of FlynnPictureCo.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Hodge’s casting, reporting that Black Adam — which is tied to DC’s 2019 hit Shazam! — will introduce the Justice Society of America, which is a multi-generational group of heroes that fought bad guys before the Justice League made it fashionable. The JSA also includes Doctor Fate and Cyclone, who have yet to be cast.

Hawkman is the alter ego of Carter Hall, an archaeologist-turned-adventurer who struggles with anger issues. He is an old soul, literally, in that he was one of two lovers from Ancient Egypt who was destined to be constantly reincarnated throughout time and space. Eventually, he is born again as a hawk-themed hero who can fly with the help of giant wings and= an alien element called “nth metal,” which negates gravity.

We here at Collider are big fans of this casting news, as Hodge is a rising star who was excellent in last year’s powerful indie Clemency, as well as the recent box office hit The Invisible Man. He also impressed me with his starring turn on Showtime’s City on a Hill, which was renewed for a second season, though I’m unsure if it was filmed prior to the pandemic. Hodge also played one of Samuel L. Jackson‘s young nephews in Die Hard with a Vengeance and MC Ren in Straight Outta Compton before going on to star in the WGN series Underground.

Black Adam is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2021 — just five months after Johnson and Collet-Serra’s next film Jungle Cruise. To find out why Metallica agreed to work on the score for that Disney movie, click here.