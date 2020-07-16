Noah Centineo Joins Dwayne Johnson in DC Movie ‘Black Adam’

The DC Cinematic Universe will soon have its own Ant-Man-eseque character, and he’ll be played by a tremendously charming young actor. THR reports that To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before breakout Noah Centineo has signed on to co-star in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation Black Adam opposite Dwayne Johnson, who plays the titular antihero. The film has been in the works for years, but finally made its way to the top of Johnson’s busy schedule last year with the aim of beginning production in July 2020.

Obviously that didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 shutdown, but whenever production does get rolling, Johnson will have some company. Centineo will be playing Atom Smasher, a hero who has the power to change his molecular structure at will – including his size and strength. In the comics, Black Adam and Atom Smasher have a bit of a rivalry at first before forging a brotherly friendship.

Centineo most recently starred in the Netflix sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and is attached to play He-Man in a live-action Masters of the Universe movie. It’s unclear when Black Adam might begin filming, but once production does resume Johnson will likely have to go back and finish up his Netflix movie Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. They were in the middle of filming when everything shut down.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed Johnson in Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, is onboard to direct Black Adam with a script by Adam Sztykiel. The film had been scheduled for release in December 2021, but that will likely be pushed back as production is unlikely to get underway before early 2021 at the soonest.

