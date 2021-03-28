We've been waiting with bated breath for the latest announcement regarding Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie, and now we have confirmation that the film will be releasing next summer. Per a teaser featuring Johnson that ran prior to the NCAA Basketball Regional Semifinal game, as well as a thrilling takeover in Times Square, New York, the film's new release date is July 29, 2022.

The news was teased earlier today from none other than Johnson himself, who posted a video to his personal Instagram account featuring an in-character voiceover about Black Adam's mission to ensure that he would never be defeated again. The titular antihero's story, which marks the first solo movie for this character, will converge with that of the Justice Society of America, a reveal that was confirmed even further last week when it was revealed that actor Pierce Brosnan had been cast as JSA founding member Dr. Fate, A.K.A. Kent Nelson.

The film is officially two weeks out from filming, as we learned from a previous post via Johnson's Instagram account that also revealed the first page of the Black Adam script. It was originally slated for a December 2021 release, but was eventually pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson and Brosnan make up part of a wildly impressive cast already, including Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, as well as Marwan Kenzari in a currently unknown role and Sarah Shahi as "a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq." The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also teamed up with Johnson on the upcoming Disney film Jungle Cruise.

Black Adam is now currently slated for a July 29, 2022 release. Check out the announcement reveal and the Times Square takeover below:

