As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.

The images revealed by Vanity Fair are in black and white, which helps us pay attention to production details when it comes to costume and production design. They reveal close-up and full-body shots of Johnson in character and wielding his powers, as well as the title character under a hood and about to wreak havoc with a bunch of thugs who are pointing heavy machinery at him.

In addition, the new images also reveal some of the members of the Justice Society of America in amazing detail, especially Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures) in character as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) holding on to his Dr. Fate helmet, Quintessa Swindell (In Treatment) in motion as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys trilogy) having a calm moment in character as Atom Smasher.

Image via Warner Brothers

RELATED: New Warner Bros. CEO David Zazlav Says 'Black Adam', 'The Flash', 'Shazam 2' Are "Terrific" and "We Think We Can Make Them Even Better"

In the interview, Johnson reveals what he thinks separates Black Adam from Superman. Both superheroes are very similar in terms of power and can go head-to-head – which is something that DC fans hope will happen eventually on the big screen. So, the difference between them is in ethics, as Johnson points out:

“Superman won’t kill anybody. There’s a code that he lives by and he honors. Black Adam has a unique code of ethics too. He will not hesitate—and I like to have a little fun when I’m explaining this—to rip somebody in half. Literally, he’ll grab someone by the neck and by the thigh and then rip them up, tear them apart.”

Black Adam will follow the tragic story of Teth-Adam, a man condemned to a life as a slave in Ancient Egypt, who becomes a warrior for the Wizard Shazam. Due to his servitude to Shazam, Black Adam is blessed with the powers of the gods, including the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. However, Teth-Adam's tendency to kill criminals will put him on a collision course with the Justice Society of America, a superteam that precedes the Justice League.

The movie is directed by Jaume Collet- Serra (The Shallows) and written by a trio of screenwriters in Adam Sztykiel (Scoob!), Rory Haines (The Mauritan), and Sohrab Noshirvani (Prime Video's Informer). The cast also features Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life) and Viola Davis (Widows) reprising her role as Amanda Waller.

You can watch the trailer and check out the new images below:

Image via Vanity Fair/Warner Bros.

Image via Vanity Fair/Warner Bros.

Image via Vanity Fair/Warner Bros.

Image via Vanity Fair/Warner Bros.

Image via Vanity Fair/Warner Bros.

Image via Vanity Fair/Warner Bros.