Over the weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a new image from the Black Adam set, along with a few behind-the-scenes details about his character’s bodysuit. Last week, Johnson revealed that the film was in its final week of production, ahead of its July 2022 release date. The wrestler-turned-actor has been giving his Instagram followers a rare glimpse into the process and sharing his infectious excitement for the project.

In the Instagram post, Johnson said, “This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie. You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit) And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction.”

Image via Warner Bros.

Johnson signed off the post with a key piece of information that might suggest Black Adam will be a more violent film than past DC films like Shazam or even Zack Snyder’s Justice League: “As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people.”

The plot of the Black Adam has been kept under tight wraps since it was officially announced in 2019, but comic book fans know exactly who the Black Adam is. He may be an antihero who toes the line, but he does eventually become an actual supervillain. Collider's early reports even speculated whether the film might earn an R-rating.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume-Collet Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. In addition to starring as Black Adam, Johnson is also serving as a producer on the project.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on July 29, 2022. Check out Johnson's new set photo below:

