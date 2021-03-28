Per Johnson, "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

A major announcement is on the way regarding DC’s upcoming Black Adam film, and we've gotten a heads-up from the man himself, Dwayne Johnson. On Sunday, Johnson teased some big news on his Instagram feed, and right now we can only speculate about what's to come in regards to this much-anticipated release about the infamous antihero.

This recent teaser video, which features concept art of Johnson as Black Adam along with an in-character voiceover, comes at the end of a long line of recent Black Adam revelations. Most recently, it was confirmed that Pierce Brosnan would be joining the cast as the iconic DC Comics hero Dr. Fate. Brosnan joins Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Sarah Shahi (Isis), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) on the stellar cast which also includes Marwan Kenzari in an unidentified role.

Johnson also noted a week ago that filming for Black Adam was three weeks away, so for all the math wizards out there — we’re only two weeks out. He also shared a photo of the official script to his feed, which had his initials watermarked on it. Additionally, Johnson teased a little bit of his character’s dark side in the caption, saying “Well, I’d love to wear a rainbow every day. And tell the world that everything’s okay. But I’ll try to carry off a little darkness on my back ‘Till things are brighter…I’m the Man in Black.”

Black Adam was originally expected to land in theaters this December but has been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It currently is without a release date, although with this announcement poised to drop, that could possibly change. Stay tuned to Collider.com and we'll keep you apprised of any further updates as we learn them. Check out Johnson's video below.

