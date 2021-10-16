After years of development and constant reassurances that the movie is definitely still happening, Warner Bros. finally released an opening scene for its upcoming supervillain film Black Adam, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as one of the baddest dudes in the DC universe.

The footage was unveiled today during DC FanDome, the comics publisher’s global virtual fan event showcasing their most-anticipated movies, shows, and video games. And it looks like Dwayne Johnson in a superhero movie, which is to say it looks awesome. Obviously, this is an early look, and we’ll see several more clips and trailers as the film nears its July 2022 release date. But after years of waiting it’s exciting to finally see some genuine footage of Johnson slobberknocking his way through a bonafide superhero movie. (It’s weird that it’s taken this long to get The Rock in a cape and tights, right? He should be three sequels deep by now.)

Image via DC

Johnson was first announced as Black Adam way back in 2014, when the character was still set to appear as a villain in Shazam! The role evolved over the years, eventually splitting into a separate solo film for the supervillain and occasional antihero.

Despite being an incredibly powerful force in the comics, Black Adam is a relatively obscure character for mainstream superhero fans. But then again, so were the Guardians of the Galaxy. And if anyone can convince general audiences to give a hoot about an unknown magic man originally created in the 1940s, it’s The Rock. Rounding out the cast is Noah Centineo as the superhero Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Super Friends regular Hawkman, and Pierce Brosnan as the mystical Doctor Fate.

Check out the opening scene below. Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 29. 2022.

