With less than a week before the release of Black Adam, a behind-the-scenes picture reveals Dwayne Johnson's DC antihero movie is bringing yet another Peacemaker character back. As revealed by the Home of the DCEU Twitter account, Jennifer Holland is returning as Emilia Harcourt, one of the agents who worked under Viola Davis' Amanda Waller in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Harcourt is one of the rogue agents that get punished by Waller after helping Task Force X survive Starro's attack during the events of The Suicide Squad. That's why, in Peacemaker, she has to babysit the titular antihero (John Cena) while their team disrupts a deadly alien invasion. Of course, we've known for a while that Amanda Waller would be part of Black Adam, but Holland's presence on set only confirms the upcoming movie is more intertwined with the DC Extended Universe than we first expected it to be.

Black Adam tells the story of Teth-Adam, a man born into slavery in Ancient Egypt who gains the gods' powers and uses them to fight crime. However, Teth-Adam's twisted and bloody sense of justice puts him at odds with other vigilantes. That's why Black Adam is set to fight the Justice Society of America in the upcoming movie. In DC Comics tradition, the JSA is a superteam that precedes the Justice League, which led us to think the film would be a prequel to the DCEU. However, we've recently learned that Black Adam is actually set after the events of Justice League, which explains the appearance of both Amanda Waller and Harcourt. And since Johnson already teased the return of Superman in the movie, we're bound to get many more surprises once Black Adam finally comes to theaters.

Image via HBO Max

In the BTS picture, Holland is seen next to Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman and Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, two members of the Justice Society of America. The super team is rounded-up by Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Since Black Adam is the first puzzle piece on Warner Bros. Discovery‘s 10-year plan that will theoretically unify every production under a single banner, all these characters could return for other films and TV shows in the future.

Black Adam is currently set to be released in theaters on October 21. Check out the BTS image and the movie's trailer below.