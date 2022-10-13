With director Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam getting ready to open in movie theaters next week, I recently sat down with Pierce Brosnan (Dr. Fate) and Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) to talk about making the highly anticipated DC movie. During the short but fun conversation, they talked about how Black Adam doesn’t pull any punches in the movie, the difference between Black Adam’s form of justice and what the JSA believes in, and the mythology of comic book world. In addition, Hodge talks about filming the awesome fight scene between Hawkman and Black Adam and how they were trying to show a kind of fight sequence and something that hasn’t been in any previous superhero movie.

As most of you know, Dwayne Johnson and his team have been working on the Black Adam movie for a decade and the film is the first time Black Adam has been featured in a movie. In the film, you’ll see his 5000-year-old origin story and why he was imprisoned after using his powers for vengeance. Now freed in the modern world, he’s ready to unleash his unique form of justice, but he’s challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

The film also stars Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Mo Amer, and Quintessa Swindell. Black Adam was produced by Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, Johnson and Dany Garcia.

Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge

COLLIDER: Gentlemen, congratulations on the movie.

PIERCE BROSNAN: Thank you.

ALDIS HODGE: Thank you, thank you.

Is it nice to finally be able to talk specifics and actually get into it, instead of two years of being guarded with your answers?

HODGE: Yeah. We're still guarded with a few things. But yeah, we can get a little more specific about what people have seen.

BROSNAN: Two years of guarded with a... Oh, I don't know about that. But anyway, crack on.

Aldis, you have voiced Green Lantern.

HODGE: Yes.

You're now Hawkman. Who is the next character you're playing in the DC universe?

HODGE: Hawkman, Hawkman, and Hawkman, hopefully, if this train keeps moving.

One of the things that I was really surprised with the movie, in a good way, was how violent it is. Black Adam really kills a ton of people and I wasn't sure Dwayne was going to do it. But that's the character and he really puts it on screen.

HODGE: Yeah.

Can you talk about that aspect, that this is not a Black Adam that's pulling any punches?

HODGE: Yeah. This is raw. It's raw and hardy. And yes, Black Adam does kill openly a lot of bad guys. I think it's important to know he's killing bad guys, for the sake of the people that he's protecting and for his moral compass. But along with that, it really is a backdrop to the real conversation that we're having in terms of what is good and evil? What is right and wrong? And to what extent do you go, to what lengths do you reach to accomplish what you believe is actual justice? What is the definition of true justice when it means different things to all people?

So for Black Adam, especially as he comes up against the JSA and they both have two very different foundations for justice, it becomes that personal individual and at the same time cultural conversation about what belief system is the right choice to go with. And there's real heart and real dynamic... I don't want to say weight to what we're doing here, but we have the explosions, the great powers. We put that on full display in the most maximum way ever, but it's all anchored to something that is real and full of substance, when you walk away from the theater with some real things to talk about.

Pierce, you've worked on so many different projects at so many different levels. What was the thing that maybe surprised you the most about making Black Adam and how it compared to some of the other projects you've worked on?

BROSNAN: Well, just the scope of this story. The vastness, it's very operatic, it's huge. It's the mythology of comic book world, which is far-reaching.

This movie has... Well, let me think about this. A little bit of action.

HODGE: A little bit of action.

BROSNAN: Just a little.

I'm underselling just a little bit. But there is a big battle sequence between you and Black Adam in an apartment that as I was watching, I was really mesmerized by how they filmed it and what was going on. I don't want to reveal anything, but can you talk about what it takes to film a sequence like that and what it's like to fight The Rock?

HODGE: Well, it takes months of preparation, but it takes a fantastic stunt team, and stunt coordinator. But all that is brought together by the vision of DP and the direction and further vision of an amazing director that... Look, we had Larry Sher who's our DP, we have Jaume Collet-Serra, our Director, who really composed cinematic ballet when it came to these things.

It's not just about fighting and being brutal. It's about how you exercise the most beautiful way to actually put this on display. And they knew they were reaching for, and not even reaching, but actually holding onto, a different way to show what a fight sequence looks like, what superpowers look like. And this is not something I feel like we've seen in the DCU or even in any superhero universe we've seen thus far. And that's what I love about it, is we get to introduce and present a new way to experience and see what a real battle looks like. So they were creating art in the moment and that is exactly what you see. You see beautiful art on the page.

Black Adam opens in theaters October 21st.