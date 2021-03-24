Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie continues to add to its impressively stacked cast with the recent announcement that Pierce Brosnan will be joining the project as Dr. Fate. The news was reported by THR, who added that the casting of Brosnan rounds out the last of the key cast of characters to complete the Justice Society, of which Dr. Fate was a founding member in the comics.

Several characters in DC Comics have held the Dr. Fate mantle over the years since he was first introduced in the Golden Age, more specifically in an issue of More Fun Comics in May 1940. However, according to THR, Brosnan will be playing Kent Nelson, known as the original Dr. Fate. The son of an archaeologist, Nelson opens the mysterious tomb of Nabu the Wise and is later taught by the ancient god to become a skilled sorcerer and wield the Helmet of Fate.

Brosnan's casting announcement comes on the heels of the confirmation that the Black Adam movie has officially started production at last, as Johnson recently shared a video to his personal Instagram account along with a photo of the script's opening page. “We are approximately three weeks away from shooting Black Adam and I can’t believe we are at the finish line with this thing,” Johnson said. “And what a journey it has been. Actually I can believe it considering how hard we’ve worked over the years.”

Brosnan joins a cast that is already rich with talent, including Johnson in the titular role of Black Adam, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, as well as Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard) in a currently undisclosed role and Sarah Shahi as "a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq." The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in his upcoming Disney film Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt.

Black Adam was originally slated for a December 2021 release date, but the film has since been bumped from the Warner Bros. release schedule and is currently undated.

