The fall movie season is finally upon us, with one of the most anticipated releases being DC’s Black Adam. The Dwayne Johnson-starring anti-hero epic is about to drop its second trailer this Thursday, and to promote it Warner Brothers has released an electric new poster.

The image sees Johnson’s Black Adam looming over the DC Universe with a menacing stare that only the former WWE superstar could pull off. Under him is the Justice Society of America who are making their big screen debut in this film. Noah Centineo’s Adam Smasher, Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone are all ready for their superhero moment. Sarah Shahi’s Isis and Bodhi Sabongui’s Amon are also featured on the poster. The tagline accompanying the image is chill-worthy: “Power Born From Rage.”

There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the plot of Black Adam, but one of the most exciting aspects of this film is the fabled anti-hero butting heads with the JSA. While the JSA has made many small screen appearances on Justice League Unlimited, Smallville, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Stargirl, this is the first time we’re seeing iconic characters like Hawkman on the big screen. This superhero team is one of the oldest in comic book history, predating the more popular Justice League by over 20 years. That’s why their involvement is so exciting and seeing acclaimed actors like Hodge and Brosnan bring this team to life is a DC fan’s dream come true.

Image via Vanity Fair/Warner Bros.

We have gotten many looks at the JSA in costume up to this point, but this new poster is another great example of how visually stunning this team looks, particularly Hawkman. The characters' large wings and Hawk-mask could have easily made the hero appear goofy on screen, but DC managed to perfectly capture the spirit of the classic character while adding some nice modern updates that makes Hodge’s version of this hero a force to be reckoned with.

WB has been in a very weird place lately, especially where DC’s future is concerned. However, Black Adam appears to be the good news this studio desperately needs right now. It also helps that Johnson knows how to promote a film and, given that he’s been trying to make Black Adam for the last decade, the actor has been wasting no time marketing this film. With almost a month until Black Adam’s release, the marketing is starting to really ramp up with Johnson even recently appearing at a test screening for the film, which got a very favorable reaction.

The hierarchy of the DCEU is about to change, and it’s going to be exciting to see what this new trailer will show fans. We should expect more action between the JSA and Black Adam, but it should also confirm who the main villain of the film actually is. Up to this point there has been no real hint of whom the big bad would be besides the McFarlane Toy line for Black Adam, revealing that the lesser known DC villain Sabbac would be in the film. We’ve only seen the toy version of him so far. However, the villain will most likely be a major focus of the upcoming trailer.

The second trailer for Black Adam is releasing tomorrow Thursday, September 8 at 8 PM ET before Johnson and the rest of the JSA make their DCEU debut on October 21. Until then, you can view the new Black Adam poster down below.