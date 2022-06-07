A new poster for Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam gives us the best look yet at DC’s iconic supervillain. In addition to the new poster, fans of the anti-hero can expect the first full trailer of Black Adam to be released tomorrow, June 8, at 6 AM PT.

In the new poster, Johnson’s muscles are highlighted by the black uniform of Black Adam. In his chest, we can see the yellow lightning that’s a symbol of the wizard Shazam, the same person who gave Billy Batson his powers. That means Black Adam also has the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. The reason for Black Adam to share the same abilities as Billy is that, long ago, Teth-Adam was chosen to hold the powers of Shazam, which he used to rise from the position of an enslaved person in Ancient Egypt. Unfortunately, Black Adam soon became a ruthless leader himself, which put him on a collision course with other superheroes.

In DC's live-action debut of Black Adam, Johnson will play the supervillain at the beginning of the 20th century, when the Justice Society of America was still the leading superhero group protecting Earth. So, besides Johnson’s Black Adam, the upcoming film is also set to star Quintessa Swindell as red Tornado, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. That will be the first time any of these heroes show up in a DC film, and we are all very excited to see what comes out of it.

Image via Warner Bros.

Black Adam is the main enemy of Billy Batson, and the two powerhouses have faced each other countless times in the comic books. With Shazam! also being a successful DC film franchise, fans expect the introduction of Johnson’s supervillain might lead to a cinematic clash being the two meta-humans sooner than later. Zachary Levi is set to return as Shazam in David F. Sandberg’s Shazam: Fury of the Gods next year, and while the sequel already has a trio of villains played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler, there’s still hope Johnson will also show up in the film in some measure. We’ll know more tomorrow when we finally get to watch Black Adam’s trailer.

Black Adam is currently in the middle of reshoots, but the film is set to be released in theaters on October 21. Check out the new poster below and come back tomorrow for the full trailer.