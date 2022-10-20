Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has repeatedly emphasized the extreme power of his antihero character even in comparison with other superheroes and villains. His catchphrase for promoting the film states that the character’s arrival means, “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.” But just what, specifically, are the new DC Extended Universe star’s powers?

How Did Black Adam Get His Powers?

Black Adam’s origin, like those of many longstanding DC Comics characters, has been revised several times, but a few elements remain mostly consistent. He was introduced in the comics as a villain for Shazam/Captain Marvel and the Marvel Family and possessed the same abilities as them. Like Billy Batson, Teth-Adam was chosen by the wizard Shazam to serve as his champion, although the power eventually corrupted him. Also like Billy, Teth transforms into his super-powered form by saying the wizard’s name. His earliest appearances attributed his powers to the same Greek mythological deities as Billy’s, but this was quickly changed, with Adam’s powers instead being tied to Ancient Egyptian gods for most of his history, even though the character himself hails from the fictional nation of Kahndaq.

Recent incarnations of the character describe him as possessing the stamina of Shu, the swiftness of Horus, the strength of Amon, the wisdom of Zehuti, the power of Aton, and the courage of Meheen. In practice, his most frequently-used abilities are superhuman strength and speed, invulnerability, and flight. Both he and Billy are also able to dodge the mystical lightning bolts involved in their transformations to use them as weapons. The DCEU Shazam film simplified this by giving Billy (Asher Angel and Zachary Levi) control of electricity and lightning and the promotional material for Black Adam shows that it is following suit.

Image Via Warner Bros.

A DC Powerhouse

Johnson’s description of Black Adam as one of the most powerful characters in the DC pantheon is not just empty hype. In the comics, he has often taken on swaths of high-powered superhuman opponents at the same time and emerged victorious. The most famous example of his doing so is in “World War III”, a climactic storyline from DC’s 52 comic. Throughout 52, Adam had been undergoing a gradual redemption thanks to the influence of his new wife, Adrianna Tomaz/Isis. But when Adrianna and her brother Amon/Osiris are murdered by the Four Horsemen of Apokolips, Adam goes on his worst rampage ever, massacring 2,000,000 people in the fictional nation of Bialya in his search for the monsters and their creators.

When the world’s superheroes attempt to bring him to justice, Adam goes to war with them, taking down entire super-teams, including his former teammates, the Justice Society of America. Billy and a group of mystics then manage to cast a spell reverting him to human form, after which Billy changes his magic word so Adam can’t call on his powers again. While it’s unlikely Johnson’s version of the character will be committing genocide in any of his DCEU appearances, one of "World War III"’s notable absences could point to Adam’s cinematic future.

Black Adam vs. Superman

52 takes place during a year in which DC’s Trinity, consisting of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman are not operating as superheroes. After Infinite Crisis, Wonder Woman went on a walkabout to reconnect to humanity, Batman begun a period of retraining to improve his war on crime, and Superman was temporarily without his superpowers after passing through the red sun of Krypton during a battle with Superboy-Prime. As a result, the Man of Steel was unable to participate in the battle against Black Adam, leaving the question of who would win if they went up against one another open. Johnson has repeatedly expressed his own desire for Black Adam to fight Superman, to the point of all but confirming a rumored cameo by Henry Cavill as the character in Black Adam. However, given Superman’s vulnerability to magic and the mystical roots of Adam’s abilities, the latter does have an advantage, which may lead to Superman needing help from Shazam in any future crossover that might come to be.

Black Adam is out now in theaters.

